Wolf Man Stalks Its Prey in Primal First Footage of Blumhouse's Universal Monsters Revival (WATCH)

After his great success with The Invisible Man four years ago, writer-director Leigh Whannell is back on the Universal Monsters train in the first teaser trailer for Wolf Man (hitting the big screen in January 2025). A contemporary reimagining of the lupine classic, the creature feature marks the latest horror collaboration between the legendary studio and Blumhouse.

Christopher Abbott (Poor Things) leads the project as Blake, a San Francisco man who inherits his remote childhood home in Oregon from his missing — and presumed dead — father. Wanting a small respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, Blake convinces his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Ozark's Julia Garner), to visit the property along with their daughter, Ginger (Hullraisers' Matlida Firth).

"But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter," reads the official synopsis. "As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without."

Watch the teaser trailer for Universal and Blumhouse's Wolf Man

Based on the footage above, it seems like Wolf Man will treat the age-old concept of werewolf transformation as an agonizingly painful infection that ravages the body, allowing for some truly grotesque visuals. In any case, we immediately get the sense of a dangerous predator about to be unleashed with the image of a praying mantis pouncing on a juicy wasp. Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama), and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man) round out the central cast.

Whannell shares screenplay credit alongside Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo. Multi-Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling, who was originally supposed to star in the movie, serves as an executive producer with Whannell, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, and Mel Turner. Jason Blum is producer.

Photo: Universal Pictures

When does Wolf Man open in theaters? Wolf Man will claw its way into theaters everywhere Friday, January 17, 2025.

The film was originally slated to open around Halloween of this year, but a winter debut should suit it just fine. After all, The Invisible Man made over $140 million (on a meager $7 million budget) in the wake of a late February release date, making it one of the biggest hits of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the industry to a standstill.