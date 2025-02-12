Live-Action How to Train Your Dragon Soars to Greater Heights in New Trailer (WATCH)

Writer-director Dean DeBlois' live-action take on the beloved DreamWorks franchise, How to Train Your Dragon arrives on the big screen this June.

Fans of were given their first full-length trailer for writer-director Dean DeBlois' live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon (opening in theaters this summer). For the first time, characters like Hiccup, Astrid, Stoick, Gobber and more were brought to life by real-life actors in a visually thrilling trailer you'll have to see to believe.

DeBlois, who also produced the film with Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, was the perfect person to helm the flesh and blood reimagining of the beloved fantasy universe from DreamWorks Animation. After all, he launched the beloved franchise in 2010 alongside co-director Chris Sanders (The Wild Robot) before taking on sole writing and directorial duties for the two sequels.

The Black Phone star Mason Thames leads the blockbuster project as Hiccup (voiced in the animated movies by Jay Baruchel), a timid Viking boy who ends up shattering the centuries-long feud between his people and flying lizards after gaining the trust of a Night Fury dragon he dubs Toothless.

How to Train Your Dragon Live-Action Trailer

How to Train Your Dragon alum Gerard Butler returns to play Hiccup's courageous father, Chief Stoick the Vast, while Nico Parker (The Last of Us) and Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz) tackle the characters of Astrid and Gobber, respectively. Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones) co-star.

"I decided to revisit How to Train Your Dragon because it felt like an amazing opportunity to not only direct a live-action movie, but to be jumping back into a world that I frankly missed," DeBlois, says in this look behind-the-scenes. "I missed these characters, I missed this world, and I love movies that have a really poignant message ... It's about a regular kid who gets to bond with a powerful animal and there is something that's universally wish fulfilling about that. But at its core, this is really a story about finding your voice and being brave enough to follow your own convictions in a world that wants you to become like everyone else."

When will the live-action How to Train Your Dragon be released?

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon will fly into theaters everywhere Friday, June 13.