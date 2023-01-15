Scott Lang gets a big peek at Marvel’s tiny, mysterious world in latest trailer for 'Ant-Man’ sequel

Those distant, fuzzy Quantum Realm glimpses teased in earlier Marvel movies are about to come into clear, up-close focus in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Thanks to the movie’s just-released new trailer, fans have their best look yet at the sophisticated techno-society tucked away deep inside the tiny dimension that played such a pivotal plot role in Avengers: Endgame — as well as in the time-gapped life of Paul Rudd’s Ant Man (aka Scott Lang).

The new MCU clip delivers a nice story setup for what’s apparently the third Ant-Man film’s driving force: beguiling Scott to get back daughter Cassie’s growing-up years after being stranded inside the quantum realm while Thanos and the “Blip” did their fateful work at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

Check it out:

Scott, of course, finally got spat out of Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) Quantum Tunnel in Endgame, only to discover his loengthy Quantum Realm stay had deprived him of being on the scene for a ton of world events. None of those larger adventures triggers Scott's reverse-FOMO, though, quite like missing out as daughter Cassie (played by Kathryn Newton as an 18 year-old in Quantumania) grew up big-time over the preceding five years.

Sensing Scott's vulnerability like the omnipotent being he is, Loki antagonist Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) shows up in Quantumania with an offer that sounds just a little too good to be true: “You’re an interesting man, Scott Lang,” Kang beckons in the trailer. “…You have a daughter. But you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We could help each other with that.”

The stakes only escalate from there, as Scott heads back to the Quantum Realm to carry out Kang’s plan, all in the hope of dialing back the clock and making the date, this time around, for every one of Cassie’s childhood birthday parties. It all looks plenty dangerous, but at least he won’t be alone: Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp (aka Hope van Dyne) is of course on the scene alongside mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and dad Hank, all as shrunk-down threats of every kind — including what looks like MODOK at the trailer’s 1:45 mark — infest the diminutive dimension.

Quantumania marks the third entry in the MCU’s Ant-Man movie series, with Peyton Reed returning to direct after also helming 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Starring Randall Park, William Jackson Harper, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’ Brian, and Bill Murray as Quantum Realm potentate Lord Krylar, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on Friday, Feb. 17.

Looking for more epic adventure? Check out films like Jurassic World, Lucy, The Legend of Tarzan and more streaming now on Peacock.