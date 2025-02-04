Newly Discovered Asteroid the Size of a Football Field Could Hit Earth in 2032 (But Probably Not)

At present, there's a 1 in 62 chance that 2024 YR4 will strike the Earth. Those are good odds, but not as good as we'd like.

An international group of astronomers have recently discovered a new asteroid on a potential collision course with Earth. The asteroid 2024 YR4 was first detected on December 27, 2024, and has the highest impact probability of any known space object, but that’s likely to change.

The object was picked up by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in Chile. At present, information is still coming in, but we know that 2024 YR4 is between 130 and 300 feet (40 to 90 meters) wide and has a higher than 1% chance of impacting our planet in 2032. It is currently topping the leaderboards of the most dangerous space rocks in the sky.

After the discovery, astronomers got to work calculating the asteroid’s orbit to determine just how dangerous it might be. Based on initial observations, scientists calculated an impact probability of 1.2% or roughly 1 in 80. As more observations come in, scientists will be able to better define the orbit and update its impact probability.

When an object is newly discovered and the observational data is sparse, it’s difficult to accurately calculate its orbit into the future. Instead of a clearly defined orbit, you end up with a corridor of potential orbits, all of which have high uncertainty. It’s like throwing a ball and then immediately closing your eyes. You have a pretty good sense of the general direction but you can’t possibly say for sure exactly where the ball landed. Instead, astronomers lay out all of the potential paths based on the information we have, and right now some of 2024 YR4’s paths will occupy the same space as our planet on December 22, 2032.

Astronomers have continued to observe the asteroid since its discovery and those observations will provide more data points for orbital calculations. As the orbit gets constrained, the corridor of uncertainty will shrink, and we’ll have a better idea of whether Earth is actually at risk. Most of the time, those follow-up observations reveal that an asteroid will pass peacefully by, but we don’t know yet.

Sometimes, those additional observations cause a temporary increase in the impact probability. That’s because as the corridor of uncertainty shrinks, the Earth can occupy a greater portion of it. Check the video above for a visual representation of what’s going on. As the corridor continues to shrink, it will probably shift away from the Earth. Consequently, the impact probability sometimes goes up before dropping to zero. That’s exactly what’s happened with 2024 YR4, so far. At present, the impact probability has risen to 1.6%, or 1 in 62, based on analyses by NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the European Space Agency (ESA), and others.

The potential threat level of an asteroid is also calculated on what’s known as the Torino Impact Hazard Scale, which categorizes asteroids on a 0 to 10 scale. Based on multiple factors including the impact probability and the estimated scope of devastation, asteroids are bucketed into No Hazard (0), Normal (1), Meriting Attention by Astronomers (2 - 4), Threatening (5 - 7), and Certain Collisions (8 - 10). The asteroid 2024 YR4 is currently at a level 3 based on its impact probability and size. However, astronomers expect it to drop to category 0 with more observations.

Astronomers plan to continue observing 2024 YR4 through April 2025, after which the object will be too far away and too faint to see from Earth. Its orbit is approximately four years long and it’ll come back around in June of 2028, allowing astronomers another chance to observe before the potentially dangerous return in 2032.

If the asteroid does hit in 2032, the impact corridor stretches across much of the planet. It could come down along a line across the Pacific, northern South America, the Atlantic, Africa, and South Asia. Asteroids of this size impact the Earth every few thousand years on average, but only in recent years have we developed the technologies to detect and, possibly, deflect an incoming impactor. It’s also worth noting that 2024 YR4 is not a planet killer, but it would cause devastation on a local level, with a blast damage radius stretching 30 miles from the point of impact.

The odds are that 2024 YR4 will cruise past us without incident, like so many asteroids before it. If you really want to see a killer rock for yourself, you’re better off at the movies.

