What Happened to the [REDACTED] Prop in Nosferatu? Nicholas Hoult Had It Framed

The debate over Orlok's mustache has become overshadowed by the framing of a faux vampire phallus.

Forget the debate over Count Orlok's mustache!

In light of a recent interior decorating admission from Nicholas Hoult, fans of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu (in theaters now) can't stop talking about the vampiric penis belonging to the emaciated bloodsucker played by Bill Skarsgård.

Nicholas Hoult on getting Count Orlok's penis prop from Nosferatu framed

"I have Count Orlok's prosthetic penis framed at home," Hoult (Thomas Hutter) said while answering questions for Elle alongside co-star Lily-Rose Depp (Ellen Hutter). "There's a scene where Bill Skarsgård is slurping my blood and Robert Eggers asked afterwards, 'How was that for you?' I said, 'I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.' And then as a wrap gift, Rob got it framed and sent it to my house. But the frame had broken [by the time] it got there, so I had to take it to the local frame shop and be like, 'Hey, dude. Can you fix this?' He didn't even blink the first time and then when I went back to pick it up, I think he had clocked how weird it was that I was framing this vampire penis. And he was like, 'Is this some kind of collector's piece?' And I was like, 'Mmm, you could say that...'"

How long did it take for Bill Skarsgard to become Count Orlok for Nosferatu?

Per the official production notes, Skarsgård spent between three to four hours in the makeup chair to complete his transformation into the film's haunting antagonist. "I remember the first time that I walked on set and saw him in costume, I was so scared," Depp recalled. "I thought, ‘This is going to be perfect because then I won’t have to pretend like I’m scared of him in the scenes. If anything, I’ll have to work on feeling drawn to him, because I’m absolutely petrified right now.'"

She continued: “It’s funny to see somebody dressed up like this horrific, rotten, decrepit demon, and then, in between takes, he’s joking around, asking questions in this sweet way, and wanting to collaborate."

Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) and Friedrich Harding (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) appear in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

How can you watch Nosferatu in theaters? Written, directed, and produced by Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here for tickets!

The film has received widespread critical acclaim and currently holds a score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's consensus reads: "Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive."

Looking for more bloodsucking action? Head on over to Peacock for Dark Shadows, The Vampire Diaries, Vampire Academy, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Let the Right One in, Vampire in Vegas, and more!