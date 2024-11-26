Feed Your Inner Vampire with Popcorn Coffin Inspired by Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Focus Features is officially getting in on the viral popcorn bucket trend with a movie theater snack receptacle inspired by director Robert Eggers' hotly-anticipated reimagining of Nosferatu (tickets are now on sale right here).

The bucket in question is not so much a bucket as it is a coffin — a smaller version of the one used by Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok in the film, which hits theaters everywhere Christmas Day. Nosferatu is the latest high-profile release to join what Gizmodo aptly describes as "2024’s Bucket Arms Race," which included pop corn vessels for Dune: Part Two, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Deadpool and Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, Wicked, Gladiator II, and more.

“I love this new trend of collectible popcorn buckets and cups for tentpole films,” Lee Meltzer, veteran entertainment publicist, self-proclaimed theater popcorn enthusiast, and founder of Lee Meltzer Consulting, tells SYFY WIRE. “This concept is not only another way to entice audiences back to the theaters, but also create an opportunity for ‘FOMO moments’ if you aren’t able to secure one. Truly brilliant marketing from the distributors and exhibitors!"

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu unveils coffin-inspired popcorn bucket

What is Nosferatu about?

A new take on the 1922 German Expressionist silent film that kickstarted the vampire genre on celluloid, Eggers' Nosferatu stars Lily-Rose Depp (Voyagers) as Ellen Hutter, a young woman stalked by a bloodsucking ghoul (Skarsgård). Speaking with Empire for the magazine's 2025 preview issue, Eggers hailed Depp — daughter of Johnny in case you were wondering — as "a massive Dracula fan," going on to add, "She's seen every Dracula movie, she's really at nerd level."

Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Ralph Ineson (The First Omen), Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation), and Willem Dafoe (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) round out the cast.

How to watch Nosferatu in theaters

Nosferatu will swoop into theaters everywhere on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25. Tickets are now on sale right here!

In addition to writing and directing this longtime passion project, Eggers is a producer alongside Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

