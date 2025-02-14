When Does Nosferatu Stream on Peacock? Release Date Confirmed

Robert Eggers' Oscar-nominated reimagining of the vampire classic Nosferatu will sink its fangs into Peacock next week, joining the ranks of fellow awards season juggernauts, Conclave and The Wild Robot.

The critically-acclaimed horror film stars Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter, a young woman stalked by an immortal bloodsucker named Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) in 19th century Europe. Nicholas Hoult (Thomas Hutter), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Friedrich Harding), Emma Corrin (Anna Harding), Willem Dafoe (Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz), Ralph Ineson (Dr. Wilhelm Sievers), and Simon McBurney (Herr Knock) round out the ensemble cast.

Fans can whet their appetite today with Nosferatu: An Inside Look, a 22-minute documentary on the making of the project.

While a longtime dream endeavor for Eggers, the filmmaker had to wait until he had several features under his belt (namely The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman) before tackling one of cinema's most iconic monsters. “I wouldn’t have had as much control,” he explains in the official production notes. “I wasn’t as far along in my career, and I wasn’t as adept at filmmaking. It was helpful to step away from it.”

When will Nosferatu stream on Peacock? Distributed by Focus Features, Nosferatu (rated R) will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock next Friday — February 21. The film, which grossed over $175 million at the global box office, is currently nominated for a total of four Academy Awards: Best Cinematography (Jarin Blaschke), Best Costume Design (Linda Muir), Best Production Design (Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová), and Best Makeup and Hairstyling (David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton).​

If you'd like to watch the movie right now, it is available to rent and/or purchase from Universal on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV. The physical editions (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD) go on sale this coming Tuesday – February 18. Special bonus features include deleted scenes, making-of featurettes, and a commentary track recorded by Eggers himself.

In addition to writing and directing Nosferatu, Eggers also produced the feature alongside Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus. And yes, that is the same Chris Columbus who made Home Alone and the first two Harry Potter films.

“Chris and I work really well together because we come from such different worlds,” Eggers adds in the aforementioned press notes. “Chris and Eleanor were both a real safety net for me and my collaborators because of their belief in this film, and our collective vision of what it could be. And having Chris, one of the masters of orthodox Hollywood storytelling, was a major asset, inspiration, and safeguard for me.”

