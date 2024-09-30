Bill Skarsgard's Count Orlok is Out for Blood in Trailer for Robert Eggers' Gothic Horror Remake Nosferatu

Count Orlok has never been scarier — or more bloodthirsty — in the official trailer for Robert Eggers' forthcoming remake of Nosferatu. The hotly-anticipated horror film, which is scheduled to leave its coffin on Christmas Day, was written, directed, and produced by Eggers (The Lighthouse, The Northman), who has long since wanted to tackle the vampire movie that birthed all the rest.

Based on the latest round of footage from distributor Focus Features, it looks as though the acclaimed filmmaker will be plenty respectful to the 1922 original — as well as Bram Stoker's Dracula novel — with numerous Gothic and Expressionist flourishes. "Yeah, it’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie,” the director told Empire last fall. "And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.”

Bill Skarsgard, who previously disappeared behind the makeup-heavy requirements of a supernatural entity for Andy Muschietti IT duology, will portray Orlok in this iteration, though the marketing thus far has smartly chosen to keep the full character design hidden for the time being. At the same time, the story is just as much about Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp), a young woman stalked by the ghoulish bloodsucker. “It’s even more Ellen’s story than previous versions,” Eggers added. “And Lily-Rose is absolutely phenomenal.”

Watch the official trailer for Robert Eggers' remake of Nosferatu

What is Nosferatu about? In true vampire tradition, Nosferatu delivers "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake," per the official synopsis provided by Focus Features.

Who stars in Nosferatu?

Bill Skarsgård (John Wick: Chapter 4) and Lily-Rose Depp (Yoga Hosers) lead an all-star ensemble comprised of Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Ralph Ineson (The First Omen), Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation), and Willem Dafoe (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice).

What is Nosferatu rated?

Nosferatu does not have a rating at this time, but if it follows in the footsteps of Eggers' last three efforts, it will most likely land an R designation.

When Does Nosferatu open in theaters? December 25, 2024 - Christmas Day.

The poster for Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Focus Features