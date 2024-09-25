NYCC 2024: Funko Fusion Reveals Pop! Figures Inspired by Jurassic Park, Chucky & M3GAN (Exclusive)

No modern-day fan convention is complete without a slew of must-have Pop! figures from the good folks at Funko.

This year's edition of New York Comic Con will be no exception as the iconic toy company rolls out several more tie-in items from the Funko Fusion video game (now available to play on all platforms). Developed by 10:10 Games, the title draws from NBCUniversal's near-limitless well of beloved characters from the realms of film and television.

"We are very lucky to have a rich history of treating IP with respect and delivering authentic, entertaining experiences," Arthur Parsons, 10:10 co-founder, head of publishing and design director, said during an interview with Variety this past spring. "As such, working with IP holders has been genuinely collaborative and creative, and as a result we haven’t encountered any hesitancy. Instead, we’ve managed to convey our fun and creative ideas, and marry all different kinds of IP together through the Funko lens by creating our own unique rulesets within Funko Fusion. We stay true to the IP we have in the game, while also staying within the bounds of the comic violence players know us for."

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at three of the NYCC 2024 figures inspired by Jurassic Park, Chucky, and M3GAN. Check them out below!

Check out Funko's Exclusive NYCC Pop! figures based on Universal titles

A dilophosaurus Funko pop. Photo: Funko

A mysterious evil has arrived to take over your Funko Fusion collection, but this villain isn’t the only danger afoot! Beware of POP! Funko Fusion Dilophosaurus as you embark on your heroic journey! Bring your POP! Games lineup to life when you add this exclusive POP! Funko Fusion Dilophosaurus (Eddi-fied) to your Jurassic World set. This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item. Only 500 of this collectible were made. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.25-inches tall.

A Chucky Funko pop. Photo: Funko

A mysterious evil has arrived to take over your Funko Fusion collection, but this villain isn’t the only danger afoot! Beware POP! Funko Fusion Chucky as you embark on your heroic journey! Bring your POP! Games lineup to life when you add this exclusive POP! Funko Fusion Chucky (Eddi-fied) to your Chucky set. This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item for Funko Fusion! Only 1,000 of this collectible were made. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.85-inches tall.

A M3gan Funko pop. Photo: Funko

A mysterious evil has arrived to take over your Funko Fusion collection, but this villain isn’t the only danger afoot! Beware POP! Funko Fusion M3GAN as you embark on your heroic journey! Bring your POP! Games lineup to life when you add this exclusive POP! Funko Fusion M3GAN (Eddi-fied) to your M3GAN set. This collectible includes a redeemable code for an in-game item for Funko Fusion! Only 500 of this collectible were made. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.85-inches tall.

New York Comic Con 2024 runs from October 17-20.

Jurassic Park and M3GAN (both the theatrical and unrated cuts) are now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Meanwhile, all three seasons of Chucky can are streaming now on Peacock.