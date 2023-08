Peacock Celebrating Halloween Early with Massive List of Horror Classics Joining the Service

With Halloween Horror Nights officially kicking off at Universal Orlando next Friday, September 1, Peacock isn't waiting around until the end of October to put on its spooky game face. The NBCUniversal streaming platform announced this week that it will be home to an impressive collection of horror titles — both classic and modern — throughout the entire month of September.

Spanning over 100 films (yes, we counted), the list includes everything from retro classics like James Whale's Frankenstein and Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho to modern masterpieces like James Wan's Saw and Jordan Peele's Get Out. It's a veritable smorgasbord of genre offerings certain to keep audiences satisfied until The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights at Freddy's arrive on the scene.

All of the horror movies coming to Peacock in September 2023

September 1: Amityville II: The Possession, 1982*

September 1: Amityville 3-D, 1983*

September 1: The Amityville Harvest, 2020*

September 1: The Amityville Moon, 2021*

September 1: Amityville: The Awakening, 2022*

September 1: Amityville Uprising, 2022*

September 1: The Birds, 1963

September 1: The Bone Collector, 1998

September 1: Bride of Chucky, 1998*

September 1: Candyman, 1992

September 1: Casper, 1995

September 1: Casper: A Spirited Beginning, 1997

September 1: Casper’s Scare School, 2006

September 1: Child’s Play 2, 1990*

September 1: Child’s Play 3, 1991*

September 1: Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009

September 1: Curse of Chucky, 2013*

September 1: Cult of Chucky, 2017*

September 1: Cut, Color, Murder, 2022

September 1: Dawn of the Dead, 2004*

September 1: The Dead Don’t Die, 2019*

September 1: Dead Silence, 2007

September 1: The Frighteners, 1996

September 1: The Funhouse, 1981

September 1: Get Out, 2017

September 1: Ghostbusters, 1984*

September 1: Ghostbusters II, 1989*

September 1: The Grudge 2, 2006

September 1: The Grudge 3, 2009

September 1: Halloween II, 1981*

September 1: Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982*

September 1: Halloween, 2018

September 1: Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

September 1: Hollow Man, 2000*

September 1: Hollow Man 2, 2006*

September 1: Hypnotic, 2023*

September 1: Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

September 1: The Last Exorcism, 2010

September 1: Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

September 1: Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

September 1: Monster High: Boo York, Boo York, 2015

September 1: Monster High: Haunted, 2015

September 1: The Mummy, 1999*

September 1: The Mummy Returns, 2001*

September 1: Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, 2008*

September 1: The Mummy, 2017*

September 1: Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, 2016

September 1: Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery, 2016

September 1: Patient Zero, 2018*

September 1: The People Under the Stairs, 1991

September 1: The Possession, 2023

September 1: Prince of Darkness, 1987

September 1: Psycho, 1960

September 1: Psycho II, 1983

September 1: Psycho III, 1986

September 1: Psycho, 1998

September 1: Pumpkin Pie Wars, 2016

September 1: The Purge: Anarchy, 2014

September 1: Saboteur, 1942

September 1: Saw, 2004

September 1: Saw 2, 2005

September 1: Saw 3, 2006

September 1: Saw 4, 2007

September 1: Saw 5, 2008

September 1: Saw 6, 2009

September 1: Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010

September 1: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, 2019

September 1 The Serpent and the Rainbow, 1987

September 1: Shocker, 1989

September 1: The Skeleton Key, 2005

September 1: Slither, 2006

September 1: Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, 1995

September 1: Tales from the Crypt: Bordello of Blood, 1996

September 1: Tales From the Hood, 1995

September 1: Tales From the Hood 2, 2018

September 1: Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, 1995*

September 1: They Live, 1988

September 1: The Thing, 1982

September 1: The Thing, 2011

September 1: Thirst, 2009

September 1: Us, 2019

September 1: Videodrome, 1983

September 1: Village of the Damned, 1995

September 1: The Visit, 2015*

September 1: The Wolfman, 2010

September 15: The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

September 15: Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

September 15: Dr. Cyclops, 1940

September 15: Dracula’s Daughter, 1936

September 15: Frankenstein, 1931

September 15: Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

September 15: Son of Frankenstein, 1939

September 15: Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

September 15: The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

September 15: The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

September 15: The Invisible Man’s Revenge, 1944

September 15: The Invisible Woman, 1940

September 15: It Came from Outer Space, 1953

September 15: The Mummy’s Hand, 1940

September 15: The Mummy’s Tomb, 1942

September 15: The Mummy’s Curse, 1944

September 15: The Mummy’s Ghost, 1944

September 15: Night Monster, 1942

September 15: The Raven,1935

September 15: The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

September 15: Werewolf of London, 1935

