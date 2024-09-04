The Office's B.J. Novak, Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo Join Poker Face Season 2: Details

Rest assured: Season 2 of Rian Johnson's Poker Face will be just as star-studded at the last!

Season 2 of Poker Face sounds like it's gonna be just as star-studded as the first. Peacock announced today that the hit series from the dynamic duo of Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) will feature guest appearances from the likes of Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), B.J. Novak (The Office), and Margo Martindale (Cocaine Bear).

This newly-confirmed trio joins the previously-announced roster of Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Katie Holmes (Batman Begins), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Kevin Corrigan (Narcos: Mexico), Ben Marshall (Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain), and Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria).

In addition to serving as an executive producer and director on the hit series, Lyonne also plays the main character of Charlie Cale, a nomadic crime-solver with an uncanny talent for telling when people are not being entirely truthful. Johnson — who created the project and serves as writer, director, and executive producer — has cited Columbo and Murder, She Wrote as his main creative influences (both are streaming on Peacock as well).

The show's remaining EPs include Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, Lilla Zuckerman, and showrunner Tony Tost. The latter took over leadership from the Zuckermans for Season 2.

When does Season 2 of Poker Face premiere? Given that the new season only kicked off production back in early July, we don't have an exact timeline for when Season 2 will drop. The good news, however, is that you can watch all of Season 1 right here on Peacock!

Rocking near-perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, the debut season of Poker Face was nominated for a total of four Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series (Natasha Lyonne)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Judith Light) - WINNER

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

