Poker Face's Natasha Lyonne is Back For "Next Level" Murder Mysteries in Season 2 (FIRST LOOK)

Charlie Cale is back, and the wait for new Poker Face episodes is almost over.

It's been two years since viewers everywhere fell in love with Charlie Cale and Poker Face, the Peacock original mystery series created by Rian Johnson. Made in the grand tradition of shows like Columbo and The Rockford Files, the Emmy-winning series was almost immediately renewed for a second season after a warm welcome for its debut.

Now, at last, we know that Season 2 of Poker Face is closer than ever, and we've got first-look photos to prove it.

First look pics for Poker Face Season 2

On Tuesday, Peacock offered our very first glimpse of what's coming in the next season of Poker Face in the form of several brand-new images, highlighting star Natasha Lyonne and several of the show's most-anticipated Season 2 guest starts, including Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, and more. In the photos below, you can see Charlie -- who solves mysteries with the help of an innate ability to sense when someone is lying -- hanging out at a ball game, spending time with some chickens, and of course, rocking amazing outfits while chilling in her car.

Check out the first-look photos now:

What Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne had to say about Poker Face Season 2

But we don't just get first-look photos. We also have some fresh intel from Johnson and Lyonne, who work closely on the series as fellow writers, directors, and producers. The duo teased that Charlie will find herself dropping into some "next level" mysteries in new locales and situations, ranging from a funeral home, minor league baseball team, an alligator farm, grade school talent show — and yes — even a big box retail gig.

Building on Season 1's inspirations from classic whodunnit lore, Johnson teased this new season is drawing "visual inspiration from American 70s cinema," including the works of greats like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson and Peter Bogdanovich. But don't worry, that doesn't mean the show is moving on from its classic case of the weak TV roots. Johnson notes the inspiration of shows like Columbo, Quantum Leap and The Rockford Files is still the "backbone" of what drives Poker Face.

"Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play," Johnson and Lyonne added in a statement.

The show's second season will consist of 12 brand new episodes.

Poker Face Season 2 Guest Stars

The first season of Poker Face was loaded with guest stars, and the cast list is only getting bigger in Season 2.

Just a few of the big names showing up in the new season include Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), BJ Novak (The Office), Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians), Jason Ritter (Matlock), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Ego Nwodim (Mr. Throwback), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Haley Joel Osment (Blink Twice), John Cho (Star Trek), John Mulaney, Katie Holmes (Ray Donovan), Kumail Nanjiani (Only Murders in the Building), Margo Martindale (The Americans) and a whole lot more.

When can you watch Poker Face Season 2?

Though we don't yet have a definite premiere date, Peacock revealed Tuesday that the 12-episode second season will debut in the spring of 2025, which means we're just months away from new mysteries, new guest stars, and more amazing Charlie Cale predicaments. In the meantime, you can binge the entire first season right now.