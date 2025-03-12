Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney Join Poker Face in Season 2 Teaser - Premiere Date Revealed (WATCH)

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, and more A-list celebrities are all suspicious (and unusual) suspects in the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of Poker Face. The first-look footage, which premiered at PaleyFest LA, also confirms that the hit mystery-of-the-week series created by acclaimed Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson will officially return to Peacock Thursday, May 8.

Of course, executive producer Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) returns to play human lie detector Charlie Cale, who roams the country in her Plymouth Barracuda, stumbling headfirst into Columbo-esque crime scenarios that only she can solve.

"Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in Season 2 we’ve taken her journey to the next level one murder mystery at a time," Johnson and Lyonne teased in a joint statement. "From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting ability."

Watch the teaser trailer for Poker Face Season 2

To create Season 2, Johnson pulled visual inspiration from American '70s cinema and the likes of Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, and Peter Bogdanovich. But it's still a case of the week format, something fans of classics like Columbo, The Rockford Files, and Quantum Leap will know and love. Johnson and Lyonne tease each episode is like a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe. The new season consists of 12 all-new episodes.

Who is guest starring in Poker Face Season 2?

The guest list for Season 2 of Poker Face is absolutely stacked, with the following actors set to make appearances:

David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical)

Lauren Tom ( Futurama )

) Lili Taylor (Outer Range)

(Outer Range) Natasha Leggero (Another Period)

Richard Kind (Only Murders In The Building)

Alia Shawkat ( Blink Twice )

) Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians )

) Rhea Perlman (Cheers)

Geraldine Viswanathan (Drive-Away Dolls)

Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory)

Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black)

Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black)

Ben Marshall ( Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain )

) B.J. Novak ( The Office )

) Carol Kane ( Between the Temples )

( ) Cliff “Method Man” Smith ( The Deuce )

) Corey Hawkins ( Straight Outta Compton )

) Cynthia Erivo (Wicked )

) David Krumholtz ( Oppenheimer )

) Davionte “GaTa” Ganter (Rick and Morty)

Ego Nwodim ( Saturday Night Live )

( ) Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Haley Joel Osment (Wednesday)

Jason Ritter (Matlock)

John Cho (Star Trek)

John Mulaney (John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA)

Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria)

(Euphoria) Katie Holmes (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Corrigan (Godfather of Harlem)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Margo Martindale (The Americans)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson)

(I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) Sam Richardson (Veep)

Sherry Cola (Nobody Wants This)

Simon Rex (Red Rocket)

When will Poker Face Season 2 premiere on Peacock? Poker Face will return to Peacock for its second season Thursday, May 8, for a total of 12 episodes.

While we wait for May 8 to arrive, feel free to check out all 10 episodes of the first season right here. Season 1 garnered four Emmy nominations, with Judith Light taking home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress Performance in a Comedy Series.

In addition to Johnson and Lyonne — who serves as writer and director on a number of episodes — the show's executive producers include Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman, Lilla Zuckerman, and showrunner Tony Tost.

Check out new pics from Poker Face Season 2

Ben Marshall, Gaby Hoffman and Natasha Lyonne on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Taylor Schilling on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Cynthia Erivo on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Eva Jade Halford and Natasha Lyonne on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Awkwafina, Alia Shawkat and Lauren Tom on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Jason Ritter and Method Man on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Natasha Lyonne on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Kumail Nanjiani on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

Giancarlo Esposito and Natasha Lyonne on Poker Face Season 2. Photo: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK

