Nosferatu Delivers Plenty of Gothic Unease in First Trailer for Robert Eggers' Vampire Saga

Eggers' reimagining of cinema's very first vampire movie arrives in theaters everywhere this Christmas.

Robert Eggers (The Northman) is looking to make vampires scary again in the first trailer for the director's upcoming reimagining of Nosferatu (hitting theaters on Christmas Day).

The teaser footage — which played exclusively in front of The Bikeriders this past weekend — has all the hallmarks of a spine-tingling tale of pure Gothic terror: creepy castles perched on moonlit mountaintops, scurrying rats, tolling bells, and a character ruminating on the nature of evil. "I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while," Eggers, who has wanted to make this project for years, told Empire last fall. "And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case."

Pennywise alumnus Bill Skarsgård plays the titular bloodsucker, originally made famous by Max Schreck in the 1922 silent film that kicked off cinema's love affair with Count Dracula. In keeping with tradition, Eggers' take on the material is a lush period piece that makes full use of the production's time spent on the ground in Europe. Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe round out the cast.

For More on Nosferatu:

Nosferatu: Robert Eggers "Fearful" That Unrecognizable Bill Skarsgard "Might Not Get the Credit"

How Robert Eggers' Nosferatu Will "Go Beyond" Other Horror Films

How Robert Eggers’ Viking Epic The Northman Changed His Upcoming Nosferatu Remake

Watch the Teaser Trailer for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

What Is Nosferatu About? Focus Features describes Nosferatu as "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Who Stars in Nosferatu?

The film features an ensemble cast comprised of Bill Skarsgård (John Wick: Chapter 4), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Lily-Rose Depp (Yoga Hosers), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Ralph Ineson (The First Omen), Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation), and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things).

When does Nosferatu Open in Theaters?

Robert Eggers' Nosferatu will sink its fangs onto the big screen Christmas Day, December 25. In addition to writing and directing, Eggers also produced the feature with Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

Looking for more bloodsucking action? Head on over to Peacock for Dark Shadows, The Vampire Diaries, Vampire Academy, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Let the Right One in, Vampire in Vegas, and more!