Sleep Like the Undead in $20,000 Sarcophagus Bed Inspired by Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

While away the final sleeps until Nosferatu comes out with a recreation of Count Orlok's eternal resting place.

If you've got $20,000 to spend and a burning desire to sleep like a bloodthirsty member of the undead, then does Focus Features have just the thing for you! To celebrate the impending nationwide release of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu reimagining later this month (click here for tickets), the NBCUniversal-owned studio is selling custom beds inspired by the ancient sarcophagus used by immortal vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) in the film.

The bed, which weighs in at a whopping 250 pounds, is "hand-crafted from premium materials including a wooden base with intricate carvings," per the official release. In addition, the coffin replica features "a custom-fit mattress and foam lid for easy opening at sundown."

Should you find that your coffers can't quite accommodate the $20,000 price tag at the moment, don't fret. Focus Features has more reasonably-priced swag on the market, including a tie-in popcorn bucket also based on the sarcophagus (albeit much smaller than the real thing).

The Nosferatu Sarcophagus Bed is now available: https://t.co/jEkzX12bfH pic.twitter.com/58QJkJT3uJ — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) December 9, 2024

Who stars in Nosferatu? The film features an ensemble cast comprised of Bill Skarsgård (John Wick: Chapter 4), Nicholas Hoult (Renfield), Lily-Rose Depp (Yoga Hosers), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Fall Guy), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Ralph Ineson (The First Omen), Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation), and Willem Dafoe (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice).

Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz (Willem Dafoe) appears in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Aidan Monaghan / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Eggers, who has dreamed for decades of reimagining of F. W. Murnau's original 1922 vampire flick, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, wrote and directed the new movie. He says he wanted to make a vampire movie free of worn-out genre traditions.

"Until I set out to make Nosferatu, I was still too contaminated by the cinematic tropes," Eggers told Deadline. "And so, you’re infusing things you’re reading with cinematic tropes that aren’t there. In doing the research to write this script, I needed to be disciplined to forget what I knew. And then, you start looking at the really early vampire accounts, and you’re like, ‘They’re not even drinking blood, they’re just strangling people, or suffocating people, or f***ing them to death.’ And that was really interesting."

How can you watch Nosferatu in theaters? Heed the call of evil on Wednesday, December 25 when Nosferatu hits the big screen. Tickets are now on sale right here! The film has received widespread critical acclaim and currently holds a near-perfect score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

