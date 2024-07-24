"If I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool," Reynolds said of the "Anti-Hero" singer.

Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool & Wolverine Surprises: "I Have No Idea How We've Managed to Keep it Secret"

Is Taylor Swift about to go from "Anti-Hero" to superhero?

Rumors are swirling about which celebrities will pop up in the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie. So when Ryan Reynolds stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22, Jimmy Fallon had to grill him about who might possibly appear in the superhero sequel — and if one of those familiar faces might be his friend, Taylor Swift?

"There's rumors all about all these insane cameos that may or may not be in the movie," Fallon teased Reynolds. "I know you have a good poker face, but I've seen a few names floating around."

"I would say this: We don't really have cameos, as much as 'surprises'," Reynolds responded, as Fallon mumbled "Taylor Swift" through his closed mouth, hoping the film's star and producer would confirm an appearance by the "Fortnight" singer.

Ryan Reynolds says Taylor Swift would "make a good Deadpool"

"I wish, Taylor," Reynolds said, putting a damper on Fallon's hopes.

"You know, If I ever stop, she'd make a good Deadpool," Reynolds joked, noting how funny she is.

"But are there cameos? There are surprises," he continued. "I would say that the folks that do show up in the movie, somehow I have no idea how we've managed to keep it secret, given the internet and all this stuff, because somehow it hasn't come out.

"I would say that they're more surprises, because they have beginnings, middles, and ends," Reynolds added. "It's not just like 'Hey, there's the person!' and we move on — they're there for a reason."

The Deadpool actor knows how to keep a secret, but he also knows how to make a grand entrance. Before he sat down for his conversation with Fallon, Reynolds entered The Tonight Show studio on a giant Deadpool parade float filled with red and black balloons, flanked by dancing Deadpools.

Reynolds even "jumped into the audience" to do a little crowd-surfing, which resulted in some handsy fans getting ahold of the hunky actor — or, as it was, an obviously fake dummy of the actor.

While a Swift cameo is still uncertain, another Queen of Pop was definitely involved with Deadpool & Wolverine. Madonna gave permission to use her classic song "Like a Prayer" in the movie, and even gave notes on the scene that features the track.

From Swift to Madonna, who knows what celeb surprises are in store — but for now Reynolds' latex Deadpool lips are sealed.