Watch This Scare Tactics Victim React to Terrifying, "Human-Eating Monster" Cats

A veterinarian victim wasn't prepared for the Scare Tactics team to partner with his girlfriend against him.

As new episodes of USA Network's Scare Tactics reboot from Executive Producer Jordan Peele continue to roll out, the pranks are only getting bigger and better. And in Episode 6, one Scare Tactics target was willing to risk it all to save a perfect stranger.

Our host Flip says it best: cat ladies have it figured out. One of this week's targets, Dr. Kevin Scruggs, knows quite a bit about cats, being a veterinarian and all. But what happened when his girlfriend Christie set him up for a Scare Tactics prank that made Kevin wish he had nine lives?

"A friend of her dad from church needed our help with an animal," Kevin, the victim of the "Fear Kitty Kitty" prank, told USA Insider about the setup after the fact. "I'm all for the animals, too. So as soon as she said that, I went into veterinarian mode, and was ready to lay down my life."

In the episode, we see Kevin and Christie arrive at an enormous mansion where they're greeted by Matt (played by Scare Tactics mainstay Jon Huck), who then introduced them to his elderly mother. Matt's mother wasn't all there; she's convinced she's been hearing voices in the basement and seeing strange men. Matt explained to Kevin and Christie that his mom only has one cat, Misty, despite her insistence that she has several more. It's why she keeps inexplicably buying cat food.

But it's nothing Kevin hadn't seen before, and he explained he's even witnessed hoarding situations with "a hundred" cats in a cramped space.

At the time, he said, he didn't suspect a thing, describing himself as "totally clueless." No red flags!

"I guess I placed too much trust in people," he said.

The cast of "Fear Kitty, Kitty!" during Season 1 Episode 6 of Scare Tactics. Photo: USA Network

Soon enough, things got weird.

Man-Sized Demon Cats "Straight From Hell"

"We need to hurry and get this over with so we can leave this big, scary dungeon that we are in," Kevin said of his thought process while they were searching for Misty, who seemed to get herself locked behind a door. But the noises coming from behind that door were... concerning.

And, soon enough, a group of man-sized, demonic cats burst out and attacked Matt.

Kevin was, understandably shocked, but he still jumped in to action and tried to pull Matt away from the cats' evil grasp.

"I was thinking, 'How in the world did these cats breed like this, and turn into human-eating monsters!'" he said. "They were like little ghouls running around, straight from hell."

Of course, it's all fun and games in the end, and "Matt" quickly revealed the hoax.

Kevin's ultimate reaction?

"I am never helping my girlfriend find a missing cat in a strange house again!" he said.

