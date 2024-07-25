Shaun of the Dead: Edgar Wright's Undead Classic Shambling Back into Theaters for 20th Anniversary

(L to R) David (Dylan Moran), Liz (Kate Ashfield), Shaun (Simon Pegg), and Dianne (Lucy Davis) appear in Shaun of the Dead (2004). Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features © 2024 All Rights Reserved

While a sequel to Shaun of the Dead will likely never come to fruition, fans of Edgar Wright's undead comedy classic can still relive the original experience by way of a 20th anniversary re-release. Focus Features announced today that a newly-remastered version of the film will shamble its way back into theaters nationwide (Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres screens to be exact) for a limited engagement between August 29 and September 5. Tickets are now on sale right here.

"Twenty years ago, the worldwide release of Shaun of the Dead changed my life forever," Wright said in a statement. "Its reception since then has continued to be incredible, largely due to the passionate fans who have championed it with cricket bats aloft. Now, as we celebrate its bloody 20th anniversary with a brand-new Dolby Atmos and Vision remastered version, I’m beyond excited for everyone to experience it once again on the big screen — the way it was always meant to be seen: large, loud, and with quite a lot of red on it."

Co-written by Wright and Simon Pegg, Shaun of the Dead ultimately spawned two spiritual successors: Hot Fuzz (2007) and The World's End (2013). All three movies star Pegg and Nick Frost — and form the beloved "Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy."

"Sometimes it feels like yesterday. Last year, when I realized it was 20 years since we were shooting it, that was a bizarre realization," Pegg said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. "Because it’s stayed in our lives the whole time, it’s never really gone away. It’s the best you can hope for as an artist — if you are creating art for entertainment — that it stays relevant in people’s consciousness."

Shaun of the Dead is now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, alongside Hot Fuzz and The World's End.