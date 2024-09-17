It's Play Time! Get Ready for Halloween with New Line of Chucky-Inspired Merch from Shoe Palace

Our friend 'till the end never goes out of fashion!

With Halloween season just a month away, Shoe Palace and Universal Products & Experience are getting ready with a new line of apparel inspired by that diminutive agent of chaos, Chucky. Drawing from various eras of the iconic Child's Play film series and Don Mancini's hit SYFY/USA TV show, Chucky (check out the first three seasons on Peacock), the slash-happy swag spans everything from traditional hoodies to sweat pants to varsity cardigans.

"Every piece in the collection is dedicated to the long-running horror franchise," echoes the official press release. "Some of the standout pieces in the collab are the Cardigan, Varsity Jackets, and a pair of Mask Hoodies. The Shoe Palace x Chucky collab will be perfect for Halloween parties and Trick-or-Treating."

The Good Guy doll containing the spirit of sadistic serial killer and part-time voodoo practitioner Charles Lee Ray (indelibly portrayed by Brad Dourif) continues to remain relevant thanks to Child's Play screenwriter and Chucky creator Mancini, who has lovingly curated the IP for close to 40 years.

"We plug him in as a different metaphor depending on the era that we’re in," he explained to SYFY WIRE back in 2020. "When I first wrote the script, and the movie came out in the ‘80s, Chucky was specifically meant to be a kind of symbol or avatar for consumerism run amok. That was something I was really interested in when I wrote the script [because] my dad worked in marketing and advertising when I was growing up. I was very interested in writing something about how marketing affects children. That was what Chucky was about initially. But then, over the years, he’s come to reflect different things depending on the times."

Check out the new line of Chucky apparel from Shoe Palace

How to watch the Chucky TV series

The first three seasons of Chucky are now streaming on Peacock.

