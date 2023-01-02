Start January off bloody right with these 10 killer slashers on Peacock

It's officially 2023, and while the actual holiday part of the holiday season, you might still be easing into the new year and its various resolutions, which means time spent lounging on the couch looking around for things to watch. If you're anything like me, you might have already added "Watch More Horror" to your list of New Year's goals, no matter how much horror you happened to watch in 2022, and if that's the case, you might be on the hunt for a theme to jumpstart your search for more scary movies.

If you're a Peacock subscriber, you're in luck, because we've rounded up 10 of the best slasher films available on the streaming service for your viewing pleasure, so you can start the new year off right with a blend of horror classics and intriguing modern scare fests. Check out our picks below, and give 2023 a bloody kickstart.

Black Christmas (1974)

One of the godfathers of the slasher as we now know it, Black Christmas is much more than an important stop on the roadmap of a subgenre. Set at a sorority home in the days leading up to Christmas, Bob Clark's classic film begins with lots of festive holiday atmosphere, then confidently turns everything toward the horrifying. The creepy phone calls, the unconventional murder weapons, and the genuine sense that we might never truly understand what went wrong with the killer all add to the sense of watcing something truly creepy. It's a legendary film for a reason.

Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)

Don't let the made-for-TV movie circumstances of this film fool you. Dark Night of the Scarecrow is some seriously creepy stuff from the early years of the slasher golden age. The story of a small town where a local man was murdered for a crime he didn't commit, it's one of those classic examples of a slasher where the title killer is out for a very particular kind of revenge. That this revenge involves scarecrows, pitchforks, and other farm implements certainly doesn't hurt, and the sense of slow-building menace has made this film one of slasher cinema's great underseen gems.

Halloween Ends (2022)

One of the most divisive horror movies in recent years, Halloween Ends is a fascinating film, both as a standalone slasher and as a movie pitched as the conclusion of a saga that began way back in 1978. The trilogy-capper followers Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) coming face-to-face with Michael Myers one last time, but adds plenty of new layers to the story that audiences never saw coming. Some hated it, some loved it, but no matter where you came down, it's hard to deny that it's at least a very, very interesting watch.

Hell Night (1981)

One of Linda Blair's best post-Exorcist films, Hell Night emerged in the golden age of slasher cinema and followed one of horror's most fruitful plot paths. Like quite a few other horror films, including fellow slasher Terror Train, it's the story of a hazing ritual gone wrong, but this time the action is moved to a spooky old house, where a group of college students can't quite figure out if the strange happenings are the result of a killer, or something even spookier. It's less high-profile than some of the other films that opened the slasher floodgates in the early '80s, but still well worth a viewing, or two.

Pieces (1982)

After the initial post-Friday the 13th slasher boom, films in the subgenre started pushing the envelope just a little more to get noticed. Pieces isn't the most extreme slasher you'll find from this era of horror history, but it's still one of the most entertaining. As the title suggests, the film follows a killer stalking a college campus in search of... well, pieces. Human pieces. It's not always the most convincing slasher to come down the pike, but watch and you'll see why it remains a cult favorite.

Prom Night (1980)

One of the most famous films from the early golden age of slashers, Prom Night had the advantage of staring Jamie Lee Curtis in one of her first post-Halloween horror roles, but it's a film with more to offer than a recognizable and dynamic star. The film's killer and his distinctive attire is truly effective, as is the way the film builds in the campier elements of the title night with the brutality of the death scenes. It's not quite on Halloween's level, but it's still one of the best of the era.

Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)

It took seven years to get a sequel to Prom Night, which might explain why the sequel we eventually got isn't really much of a sequel at all. Sue, they share a franchise, but Hello Mary Lou is vastly different from its predecessor, and arguably even more fun. This time around, things take a supernatural approach, with a killer who happens to be a vengeful ghost preying on unsuspecting teenagers as payback for a crime committed against her 30 years earlier. It sounds wild, because it is wild.

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

If you've never seen Sleepaway Camp, you might at least know the film for its infamous ending, still one of the most-discussed plot developments in the entire slasher genre. But the film is about more than a twist ending, and even if you set that moment aside entirely, you're left with a remarkably deft, dakly funny, truly brutal summer camp slasher film featuring some of the genre's most memorable kills.

Tourist Trap (1979)

When it comes to the early years of slasher cinema, there's weird, and then there's Tourist Trap weird. Set in and around the title location, the film is a bizarre blend of House of Wax and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, following a group of unsuspecting tourists as they're lured into the lair of a demented supernatural killer with an agenda that will make your skin crawl.

You're Next (2011)

Though you could argue that You're Next is more home invasion film than slasher classic, the presence of an absolutely all-time great final great and a few memorable masks are enough to place it firmly in the subgenre in question. It begins as the story of a family who's gathered for a somewhat awkward reunion weekend, then morphs into something much, much more twisted. Add in some of the most creative kills of the 21st century so far, and you've got an instant classic.