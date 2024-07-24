Speak No Evil Teases a Killer Vacation in Latest Trailer for James McAvoy Thriller (WATCH)

Here's a helpful tip if you're vacationing abroad with the family: Should a group of strangers approach you with an invitation to their country estate in the middle of nowhere, run away. Run far away! No one seems to have imparted such travel wisdom to Louise and Ben Dalton (played by Mackenzie Davis and Scott McNairy) in the second trailer for Speak No Evil.

Louise, Ben, and their 11-year-old daughter, Agnes (Alex West Lefler) make the rather poor choice of befriending Paddy (James McAvoy), his wife Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and their mute son Ant (newcomer Dan Hough). As the Daltons spend more time with their new acquaintances, they begin to realize that something is very, very wrong. But, like many of us who prefer to avoid confrontation of any kind, they play along, too afraid to break the unspoken social contract. If you thought McAvoy was terrifying in Split, just you wait!

For More on Blumhouse:

Jason Blum Celebrates Start of Production on Universal Horror's Wolf Man with Director Leigh Whannell

Wyatt Russell on Real Life Inspirations, Filming While Sick on Horror Film Night Swim

Jason Blum's Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster Merge to Create "Preeminent" Home for Horror

Watch the Second Trailer for James McAvoy Thriller Speak No Evil

Written and directed by James Watkins (The Woman in Black), the latest team-up between Universal Pictures and Blumhouse is an English-language remake of the 2022 Danish film, Gæsterne. Penned by the duo of Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup, the film earned 11 Danish Film Award nominations — aka the Danish equivalent of the Academy Awards in the United States.

"Christian [Tafdrup, director of the original] was really pushing the idea of how far people would comply, like an allegory almost," McAvoy told GamesRadar. "Our film is 100% a remake and it honors the original, but it also does something a little bit different."

He also let slip that the remake "is a lot less explicit" than its predecessor. "It's a psychological thriller with a horrific concept embedded in it, rather than a straight horror film," the actor continued. "It’s easy to get scares or shocks out of horrific actions. Since I’ve become a parent I guess I am more mindful of not just having clockwork horror."

When Does Speak No Evil Open in Theaters?

Photo: Universal Pictures

Speak No Evil will make its debut on the big screen Friday, September 13. Tickets are not on sale yet.

Jason Blum and Paul Ritchie are producers on the feature, whose roster of executive producers includes Beatriz Sequeira, Jacob Jarek, and Christian Tafdrup.