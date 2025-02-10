That Time Richard Dean Anderson Accidentally Got Stabbed (a Little Bit) on Stargate SG-1

Getting poked by a space prop? It’s just one of the hazards that comes with working at Stargate Command.

When you’re a Stargate Command boss like Col. Jack O’Neill (Richard Dean Anderson), it’s tough enough to keep humanity on the right side of danger — even when everything’s going exactly according to the plan. But when you toss in the occasional on-set mishap, it’s a wonder that Anderson walked away from his decade-long Stargate SG-1 run with nothing more than the occasional scratch (plus a legendary character arc).

Through eight full seasons as an SG-1 mainstay as well as his recurring role through the show’s final 9th and 10th seasons of the beloved SYFY original series back in the early-to-mid 2000s, Anderson’s fearless hero saw plenty of perilous action against hostile space species, from slithery Goa’uld symbiotes to the frightfully advanced and machine-like Replicators. But in an unscripted moment behind the scenes, it was a lowly Jaffa warrior who almost had the real-life paramedics running to Anderson’s rescue, after a heated scene involving a pointy space prop nearly caused a bit of real-life pain for Anderson.

Accidentally stabbing Richard Dean Anderson? It's nearly ‘the worst day I’ve had on set’

Amanda Tapping and Richard Dean Anderson in Stargate SG-1 Photo: MGM Television Prod. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Yep, Anderson was literally stabbed (a bit) in an on-set Stargate SG-1 mishap while filming a tense scene for the Season 6 episode “The Other Guys.” Thankfully, the resulting injury was slight enough for Anderson immediately to laugh off. But for Michael Adamthwaite — the guest actor who accidentally did the stabby honors — the incident understandably came close to rating as “the worst day I’ve had on set.”

In a 2024 interview with fan podcast Dial the Gate, Adamthwaite reminisced about his multi-episode SG-1 character stint as Herak, a fan-favorite Jaffa warrior who would later go on to become chief military lieutenant (aka the “First Prime”) to fearsome System Lord and ascended Goa’uld leader Anubis. Playing the comedically hostile Jaffa opposite Anderson's human hero, said Adamthwaite, nearly got off to a rocky start right from Herak’s introductory episode: “I stabbed Richard … which was really not awesome!”

The scene in question pitted Herak (Adamthwaite) against Col. O’Neill (Anderson) in a tense standoff moment that called for Herak to hold up a pointy “pain stick” — a cattle prod-like Goa’uld weapon — to keep O’Neill safely at arm’s length. “I’ve held a lot of props before, and I was told to hold it a certain way,” explained Adamthwaite, via GateWorld. “And [in the scene] he was recoiling from electrical shock, and the cattle prod was sharp … and he recoiled! I actually got him.”

Anderson’s improvised recoil reaction probably would’ve gone just fine, if only he hadn’t — to Adamthwaite’s shock and surprise — recoiled toward his Jaffa adversary. “Of course, I’m thinking, ‘Hold it to him, and he won’t move.’ Why would he recoil forward… if not to subtly… simulate being electrocuted!” said Adamthwaite. “We came together, he got poked, he let out a really solid yelp, and then he called out the director’s name. He was like, ‘Martin, he got me! Oh, god!’”

To Adamthwaite's eventual relief, Anderson’s on-set cry of pain turned out to be nothing more than his way of having a little good-natured fun at his fellow actor’s expense. Flustered and worried that he’d just derailed the shoot (not to mention Anderson’s momentary safety), Adamthwaite stepped away after the incident, while collecting himself to prepare for bad news.

“It was very near to the worst day I’ve had on set,” he joked. “I walked outside and I took some air — I told myself, ‘You’re going to get fired. You have to prepare yourself for that.’ Out loud, talking to myself — ‘Michael, this is how it ends. Word’s going to get around. You stabbed Richard Dean Anderson…’ Until he came and talked to me, it was like my career was over. I was already planning, ‘Maybe I’ll go back to school, maybe I’ll get some certification, maybe I’ll drive a forklift or something.’”

As Stargate fans know, the mishap didn’t cause any problems for Adamthwaite on SG-1; instead, he completed his character arc as Herak through a total of five guest appearances on the show — all while Stargate SG-1 would go on to become one of the most iconic space series ever to air on the Sci Fi Channel (the precursor to today’s SYFY).

