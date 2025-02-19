The Hilarious Prank Steven Spielberg Pulled on Harrison Ford on the Set of The Goonies

The Goonies (airing this week on SYFY) is a classic for many reasons, and a key element of the film's success is the sheer amount of talent involved. Even aside from the young cast -- which includes Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan, Corey Feldman, and Josh Brolin -- you had Richard Donner in the director's chair, Chris Columbus on screenwriting duties, and of course, Steven Spielberg as both co-writer and producer.

Having Spielberg on your set, especially in the 1980s as he was becoming a household name with films like Raiders of the Lost Ark and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, was a plus for any film, but according to Quan, Spielberg wasn't just there as a filmmaking giant. He was also a merry prankster pulling jokes on his friends as they visited the set.

That time Steven Spielberg pranked Harrison Ford on the set of The Goonies

In a recent interview with The Guardian promoting his new Universal Pictures action-comedy Love Hurts, Quan described what happened the day that Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford visited the Goonies set. Quan, having already worked with Ford on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, was of course thrilled to see his old co-star stopping by to visit with the young cast, and with his friend and collaborator, Spielberg.

But Spielberg had other ideas. According to Quan, the filmmaking legend had made a purchase of hundreds of volumes of a very specific book, given one to everyone on the set, and made sure Ford saw.

"Spielberg played a big joke on him," Quan said. "There was a biography out of him that he really hated, so Steven went out and bought about 300 copies, so that when Harrison came to visit and walked on to set, the security guard, the gaffers, the camera equipment people, everybody was reading that biography."

So, Spielberg managed to use the set of The Goonies to get one over on Spielberg, but we doubt that's the last time either of them pranked one another. It's just one of many reasons to celebrate The Goonies as one of the 1980s greatest adventures, and now every time you watch it you can remember that Harrison Ford was pranked on the set.

The Goonies airs this week on SYFY. Check the Schedule for listings. Love Hurts is in theaters now. Get tickets at Fandango.