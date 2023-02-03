7 sci-fi and horror shows that you can watch on the SYFY app right now

Thanks to the SYFY app, a wide array of sci-fi and horror shows are available for you to watch right now. At this very moment! It’s as easy as can be. Wonders and horrors await you in equal measure.

Resident Alien

This sci-fi hit will surely get you excited. Alan Tudyk stars as an alien who must pass himself off as Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, and he doesn’t always meet with success. He tries to lead a simple life, but assimilation proves difficult when there are murders to solve.

Tudyk is brilliant as usual, and the supporting cast is hard to beat. Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Sara Tomko, and Elizabeth Bowen are all in the mix, and Bajillion Dollar Properties star Mandell Maughan has a most welcome recurring role.

Killjoys

A trio of bounty hunters (on a somewhat sentient spaceship) had some fantastic adventures on this under-appreciated series. Hannah John-Kamen led the crew as Dutch, and she quickly became one of our favorite sci-fi characters. Her chemistry with Johnny Jaqobis (Aaron Ashmore) was the heart of the show.

Dutch and the boys always got roped into larger galactic conflicts, and those grew more complicated as the 5 seasons of the show played out. We never really knew where it was going to go next, or what characters would get snuffed out. It was always a fun ride, with plenty of wonderful action added in.

Face Off

Behold the power of make up! There are 162 episodes to enjoy of this one-of-a-kind reality show. You’ve seen chefs and fashion designers compete, but now it’s time for makeup magicians to battle it out.

You never know what genre to expect, as the show tackles designs from sci-fi, horror, and fantasy. Sometimes it mixes them, and other times it lets the contestants do whatever they want.

Whether you’re curious about what it takes to be a makeup artist, or whether you just want a competitive good time that you’ll get swept up in immediately, this is a show for you.

Astrid and Lilly Save the World

There’s only one season available of this show (and there’s only ever going to be one season), but the adventures of this sci-fi pairing are still worth checking out. Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) are ordinary high school students until they accidentally open a portal to another dimension.

What is within that portal? Monsters. Astrid and Lilly have to become two very unlikely heroes, and that’s most of the fun. High School still has to be dealt with, but the world is on the line. The series has plenty of quirk, but the friendship between the title characters loads it up with heart.

Chucky

SYFY’s monster horror romp is right here for you, worry not. Seasons 1 and 2 of the knifey-doll show are ready to watch.

Why should you give this series a chance, assuming you haven’t already? For one thing, Chucky maestro Don Mancini created it himself. The genius that goes by the name "Brad Dourif" continues to play Chucky, and franchise veteran Jennifer Tilly is back too. As if they weren’t enough, Dourif’s real-life daughter, Fiona Dourif, is also in the cast.

The show is nuts. It's a hit for a reason. Chucky fans and horror fans will both be satisfied, and so will anyone who enjoys fun.

Battlestar Galactica

So say we all! Come on, you know that it’s time for another round with this all-time classic science-fiction series. It’s one of the best shows ever made, full stop, and every rewatch will reveal something new. You’re better off rewatching all of it, just to be sure.

Edward James Olmos (William Adama), Mary McDonnell (President Laura Roslin) and James Callis (Gaius Baltar) give performances for the ages. So does… pretty much everyone else in the cast. Michael Hogan will break your heart. Tricia Helfer and Grace Park will make you question your sanity. Katee Sackhoff will make you punch the air with joy.

If you’ve never seen this series before, then this a fine time to begin your journey. If you’ve already seen it, or have seen it five or six times, go for another round. You’ll be hard pressed to find a better show.

The Ark

This outer space survival thriller from co-creators Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) drops you aboard the Ark One, an interstellar vessel headed for a new planet that will allow humanity to keep on keeping on. Why? Because we kind of ruined Earth with all of that environmental devastation stuff. When a sudden cosmic catastrophe strikes and kills the people running the ship, it's up to the survivors to band together and put their diverse skillsets together in an effort to complete the mission.

