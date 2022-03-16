'Resident Alien': Harry gets a big surprise in exclusive 6-minute first look at Season 2 mid-season finale

The midseason finale of Resident Alien's second season airs tonight, but what if you can't wait that long for another dip into the Vanderspeigle hot tub? Not to fret, dear viewer. SYFY WIRE was able to break into Area 51 and get its hands on an exclusive sneak peek at next week's chapter, which finds Harry (Alan Tudyk) and Asta (Sara Tomko) returning home from their eventful trip to New York City.

Harry's got a duffle bag containing precious cargo: an alien egg that was once housed inside the fossilized remains of Goliath. The duo expects a quiet return to Patience, but nothing ever goes according to plan, does it? Unbeknownst to either of the characters, Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fiehler) has organized a surprise birthday party that threatens to expose the egg and compromise its safety.

Well, maybe it's the humans who should be worried because according to Harry, alien hatchlings have a voracious appetite and won't hesitate to gobble up people. Ironically, Deputy Liv (Liz Bowen) took the time to make her grandmother's "secret deviled egg recipe" for the occasion!

It turns out that the party is really a way to butter Harry up in an effort to convince him to step back into the role the town's head physician since Doctor Ethan (Michael Cassidy) was mistakenly kidnapped by the U.S. government under suspicion of being an extra-terrestrial. We won't get any further than that — head above to watch the full 6-minute clip of the midseason finale.

"The most difficult part of this season structurally was going from a 10-episode season to a longer season," showrunner/executive producer Chris Sheridan told Collider in late January. "It's a different thing ... The problem you have with more episodes if you run the risk of treading water for awhile. What we tried to do is split that chunk into halves and then the first eight would build to a midseason finale that would be a bit of a cliffhanger, but not like the end of a season. And we do have a good one. So the first eight [episodes do] have a bit of a cliffhanger and then the second eight build to something even bigger. Thematically, both [halves] are connected, the character arcs. Although they may be arced out for each half, the overall arc of each character spans the whole amount of time. It was very tricky to do, but I think we figured it out."

Episodes 1-7 episodes of Resident Alien Season 2 are now available on the SYFY app and Peacock. New installments debut on both platforms the day after they air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST. Click here for more Resident Alien goodness.