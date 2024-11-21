Revival: SYFY's Subversive Zombie Series Beefs Up Cast with Actor & WWE Wrestler CM Punk

Based on the Image comic book series of the same name, Revival hails from Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce.

SYFY's series adaptation of the Image comic book Revival is chugging along quite nicely with the addition of actor and WWE wrestler CM Punk in a recurring role, the network confirmed Thursday. "Ya'll aren't ready," co-creator, co-showrunner and executive producer Aaron B. Koontz (Scare Package) teased on Instagram. "I repeat. You. All. Aren't. Ready."

Punk — who was born Phil Brooks — joins a previously announced ensemble consisting of Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Romy Weltman (Murdoch Mysteries), David James Elliott (Mad Men), Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

"Beyond honored to add one of the greatest performers in the world, CM Punk, to our little show," added fellow creator, showrunner, and EP Luke Boyce. "Met Phil years ago on the set of Girl on the Third Floor and was blown away by his talent and just how great of a dude he is in general. I also found out then that he was a huge fan of the comic, so it’s amazing to see it all come around and have him play what is going to be an absolutely killer character here. Can’t wait for everyone to see this!!"

Who is CM Punk playing in SYFY's Revival TV series?

Details surrounding Punk's character are currently buried six feet under, "but his magnetic screen presence promises to bring an added layer of intrigue and intensity to the series," reads the press release. In addition to his longstanding WWE tenure, the actor/wrestler has also appeared in such projects as Mayans M.C., Heels, The Girl on the Third Floor, and Jakob’s Wife.

What is Revival about?

The cover of Revival #41. Photo: Image Comics

Hailing from co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Koontz (Scare Package) and Boyce (Revealer), Revival is billed as a subversive take on the classic zombie genre. The show takes place in the small Wisconsin town of Wausau, whose citizens find their predictably rural existence thrown into utter chaos when the dead suddenly come back to life. But these resurrected corpses are not the flesh-hungry ghouls of the George Romero tradition; the "revived" think and act as they did in life. Scrofano leads the story as Dana Cypress, a single mother and police officer investigating a brutal murder case, in which everyone, both living and recently-dead, is a suspect.

The other characters include "Em" Cypress (Weltman), Dana's younger sister; Sheriff Wayne Cypress (Elliott), Dana and Em's father; Ramin (McQueen), a CDC scientist studying the undead phenomenon; and Blaine Abel (Ogg), a fear-mongering pastor.

When will Revival premiere on SYFY?

SYFY has yet to announce a specific premiere date for Revival, which only began production in September. Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Greg Hemmings, and Stephen Foster serve as executive producers alongside Koontz and Boyce.

The Image comic that inspired the project was conceived by writer Tim Seely and artist Mike Norton.