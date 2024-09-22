Syfy Insider Exclusive

SYFY WIRE Teacup

Watch the Terrifying Full Trailer For James Wan's Peacock Horror Series Teacup: "Don't Trust Anyone..."

The first two episodes of Teacup debut exclusively on Peacock Thursday, October 10.

By Josh Weiss
The official trailer for Teacup has finally arrived — and though we're still not entirely sure what the new Peacock series is all about — we know we don't want to cross that blue line.

Surprises in media are an incredibly hard thing to come by these days, which is why showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ian McCulloch has remained incredibly tight-lipped when it comes to sharing any story specifics. All we know for certain is that the project (executive-produced by James Wan's famed Atomic Monster banner) is a loose adaptation of the 1988 novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, who enjoys an executive producer credit here as well.

The chilling footage, which debuted at Fantastic Fest Sunday afternoon, teases a claustrophobic tale of isolation, terror, desperation, paranoia, and, above all, survival on a farm in rural Georgia. Harry Nilsson's "Think About Your Troubles" makes for the perfect ironic musical accompaniment as we're warned that something is coming and it'll kill everyone and everything that tries to get in its way.

What could this entity be? Why is a dude in a gas mask spray-painting a blue line around the property and telling the characters not to trust anyone? Why is the show called "Teacup"? The allure of those mysteries is what will get us to tune in when the first two episodes drop Thursday, October 10 on Peacock.

"As singular, strange, and surprising as I hope Teacup is, all you need to do is peel away the layers, characters, situations, and mythology and look behind the thrills, chills, hairpin turns and make-you gasp reveals," McCulloch said in a previous statement. "Do all that and you’ll see, at its heart, Teacup is still very much standing on the shoulders of Stinger. Just as it should."

The show's main cast is comprised of Yvonne Strahovski (The Tomorrow War, The Handmaid's Tale), Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom), Chaske Spencer (The English), Kathy Baker (Edward Scissorhands), Boris McGiver (Servant), Caleb Dolden (Follow Me), Emilie Bierre (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), and Luciano Leroux (Yellowjackets).

Watch official trailer for James Wan's Peacock horror series, Teacup

Check out brand-new images from Teacup

The Chenoweths stand outside in the dark on Teacup Episode 102.
Ellen Chenoweth (Kathy Baker), Meryl Chenoweth (Emilie Bierre), Arlo Chenoweth (Caleb Dolden), and Maggie Chenoweth (Yvonne Strahovski) appear on Teacup Season 1 Episode 2 -- "My Little Lighthouse". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK
Arlo Chenoweth (Caleb Dolden) plays with a teacup on Teacup Episode 102
Arlo Chenoweth (Caleb Dolden) appears on Teacup Season 1 Episode 2 -- "My Little Lighthouse". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK
Claire Kelly (Holly A. Morris) and Donald Kelly (Boris McGiver) walk with a dog and a gun on Teacup Episode 102
Claire Kelly (Holly A. Morris) and Donald Kelly (Boris McGiver) appear on Teacup Season 1 Episode 2 -- "My Little Lighthouse". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK
McNab (Rob Morgan) wears a gas mask on Teacup Episode 104
McNab (Rob Morgan) appears on Teacup Season 1 Episode 4 -- "In the Heart of the Country". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK
Ruben Shanley (Chaske Spencer) holds a gun and flashlight on Teacup Episode 106
Ruben Shanley (Chaske Spencer) appears on Teacup Season 1 Episode 6 -- "You Don't Know What It Means To Win". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK
Arlo Chenoweth (Caleb Dolden) hides behind Meryl Chenoweth (Emilie Bierre) on Teacup Episode 104
Meryl Chenoweth (Emilie Bierre) and Arlo Chenoweth (Caleb Dolden) appear on Teacup Season 1 Episode 4 -- "In the Heart of the Country". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK
James Chenoweth (Scott Speedman) stands near a window with a gun on Teacup Episode 106.
James Chenoweth (Scott Speedman) appear on Teacup Season 1 Episode 6 -- "You Don't Know What It Means To Win". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK

The first two episodes of Teacup (helmed by The Haunting of Bly Manor director and executive producer E.L. Katz) will make their debut Thursday, October 10 on Peacock, followed by an additional two episodes every week through Halloween. Teacup's remaining EPs include  Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen.

