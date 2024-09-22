Watch the Terrifying Full Trailer For James Wan's Peacock Horror Series Teacup: "Don't Trust Anyone..."

We Have to Do This: The Ark S2 E10 Highlight

The first two episodes of Teacup debut exclusively on Peacock Thursday, October 10.

The official trailer for Teacup has finally arrived — and though we're still not entirely sure what the new Peacock series is all about — we know we don't want to cross that blue line.

Surprises in media are an incredibly hard thing to come by these days, which is why showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ian McCulloch has remained incredibly tight-lipped when it comes to sharing any story specifics. All we know for certain is that the project (executive-produced by James Wan's famed Atomic Monster banner) is a loose adaptation of the 1988 novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, who enjoys an executive producer credit here as well.

The chilling footage, which debuted at Fantastic Fest Sunday afternoon, teases a claustrophobic tale of isolation, terror, desperation, paranoia, and, above all, survival on a farm in rural Georgia. Harry Nilsson's "Think About Your Troubles" makes for the perfect ironic musical accompaniment as we're warned that something is coming and it'll kill everyone and everything that tries to get in its way.

What could this entity be? Why is a dude in a gas mask spray-painting a blue line around the property and telling the characters not to trust anyone? Why is the show called "Teacup"? The allure of those mysteries is what will get us to tune in when the first two episodes drop Thursday, October 10 on Peacock.

"As singular, strange, and surprising as I hope Teacup is, all you need to do is peel away the layers, characters, situations, and mythology and look behind the thrills, chills, hairpin turns and make-you gasp reveals," McCulloch said in a previous statement. "Do all that and you’ll see, at its heart, Teacup is still very much standing on the shoulders of Stinger. Just as it should."

The show's main cast is comprised of Yvonne Strahovski (The Tomorrow War, The Handmaid's Tale), Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom), Chaske Spencer (The English), Kathy Baker (Edward Scissorhands), Boris McGiver (Servant), Caleb Dolden (Follow Me), Emilie Bierre (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent), and Luciano Leroux (Yellowjackets).

Watch official trailer for James Wan's Peacock horror series, Teacup

How to watch Teacup

The first two episodes of Teacup (helmed by The Haunting of Bly Manor director and executive producer E.L. Katz) will make their debut Thursday, October 10 on Peacock, followed by an additional two episodes every week through Halloween. Teacup's remaining EPs include Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen.

If you'd like to subscribe to Peacock, the NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!