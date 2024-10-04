The first two episodes of Teacup will make their exclusive debut on Peacock Thursday, October 10.

The Cast & Characters of Peacock's Horror Series Teacup: Everything to Know

There's something very Twilight Zone-y about Peacock's new horror series, Teacup (the first two episodes drop Thursday, October 10), a loose adaptation of Robert McCammon's novel Stinger from executive producer, horror maestro James Wan.

One of Rod Serling's favorite, most effective story setups was the idea of throwing different groups of people into nightmare scenarios, stripping them of control, and exposing their inner fears and prejudices. Teacup operates on a similar wavelength, trapping an assemblage of clashing personalities on a rural farm in Georgia and forcing them to confront their own baggage in the face of an otherworldly threat.

"There are these moments of quiet. You get to catch your breath and see how these characters interact with one another," showrunner and executive producer Ian McCulloch promises in the official production notes. "It was never meant to be a simple run-and-hide thriller. We want the audience to really care about these characters."

With that in mind, here's a rundown of all the cast and characters you'll see in the upcoming show.

A guide to the cast & characters of Peacock's new horror series, Teacup

Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth

Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

The matriarch of the Chenoweth family, Maggie is a professional veterinarian who runs an animal clinic on the family's farm. Warm and empathetic, she knows how to take control of a situation and will do anything to protect her two children: daughter Meryl and son Arlo. "I wouldn't be doing this show if it wasn't for the family story and their deep emotional connection to each other," explains Strahovski, who has three sons in real life.

Where you've seen Strahovski before: Dexter, The Handmaid's Tale, The Tomorrow War

Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth

Scott Speedman as James Chenowet in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

A full-time high school English teacher and part-time farmer with an incurable case of of dad humor, James Chenoweth has an optimistic outlook on life, despite the fact that he was never able to fulfill his dream of becoming a novelist. When the story begins, we learn that James is estranged from his wife following some unknown betrayal. "It's this redemption story of a man who's sinned and goes out on horseback determined to not only protect his family, but to atone as well," Speedman says.

Where you've seen Speedman before: Felicity, The Strangers, You

Kathy Baker as Ellen Chenoweth

Ellen Chenoweth (Kathy Baker) on Teacup Episode 102. Photo: Daniel McFadden/PEACOCK

A tough old woman, James' mother is plagued by constant tremors, the result of Multiple Sclerosis. While she puts out a cynical air, Ellen is really a romantic at heart, though she and her daughter-in-law don't get along very well.

Where you've seen Baker before: Edward Scissorhands, The Age of Adaline, I'm Sorry

Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth

Arlo Chenoweth (Caleb Dolden) appears on Teacup Season 1 Episode 2 -- "My Little Lighthouse". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK

James and Maggie's 9-year-old son, Arlo is both shy and reserved, with a penchant for curiosity that often lands him in sticky situations. As the story progresses, Arlo retreats into his own world more than ever, seemingly grappling with something sinister. "Caleb's performance is subtle," McCulloch teases. "He has access to things that really aligned with Arlo's journey in a way that was undeniable."

Where you've seen Dolden before: General Hospital, Follow Me, The Requiem Boogie

Émilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth

Meryl Chenoweth (Emilie Bierre) and Arlo Chenoweth (Caleb Dolden) appear on Teacup Season 1 Episode 4 -- "In the Heart of the Country". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK

Smart and driven, the 16-year-old member of the Chenoweth clan employs a zero tolerance policy when it comes to fools. While she usually prefers keeping to herself, Meryl often leaves her comfortable shell out of curiosity.

Where you've seen Pierre before: Transplant, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, A Colony

Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley

Chaske Spencer as Ruben Shanley in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

A principled farmer of few words, Ruben works hard and smiles... well, almost never. He and his family — wife Valeria and teenage son Nicholas — find themselves unwittingly trapped on the Chenoweth property after bringing one of their injured horses in for emergency care at Maggie's clinic. He also isn't too fond of James, but is willing to put aside his grudge for the sake of the group. "At the end of the day, it's about trust and putting aside some of your personal beliefs to get through some insanely tough circumstances," notes Spencer. "In doing so, it begs the question of the audience, 'What would you do if you were in this situation?'"

Where you've seen Spencer before: Sneaky Pete, Blindspot, The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Diany Rodriguez as Valeria Shanley

Diany Rodriguez as Valeria Shanley and Kathy Baker as Ellen Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Valeria, Ruben's wife, works as the administrator at the school where James teaches English. Indescribably bored by her bucolic existence, Valeria harbors dreams beyond agriculture and livestock. However, her inner desires are nothing compared to those of her son.

Where you've seen Rodriguez before: Twisted Metal, The Blacklist, The Outsider

Luciano Leroux as Nicholas Shanley

Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth, Luciano Leroux as Nicholas Shanley, and Emilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth in TEACUP. Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

Imbued with a goofy sense of humor, an animated personality, and some serious ambition, Ruben and Valeria's 16-year-old son, Nicholas, is pretty much the opposite of his stoic father. He and Meryl are good friends, having known each other for years.

Where you've seen Leroux before: Yellowjackets, A Million Little Things, 50 States of Fright

Boris McGiver as Donald Kelly

Claire Kelly (Holly A. Morris) and Donald Kelly (Boris McGiver) appear on Teacup Season 1 Episode 2 -- "My Little Lighthouse". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK

Hot-headed and always packing some serious heat, the Chenoweths' neighbor, Donald Kelly, recalls Myron LaFleur and Jim Grondin from Stephen King's The Mist. In other words, he immediately puts up a macho exterior when faced with a bizarre and terrifying situation out of his control. He's willing to do anything it takes to keep his feet firmly in the comfortable reality he's known his entire life. Donald isn't book smart, but he's no idiot, and when stuff hits the fan, don't be surprised if he reveals himself to be a big softie.

Where you've seen McGiver before: The Wire, House of Cards, Servant,

Rob Morgan as McNab

McNab (Rob Morgan) appears on Teacup Season 1 Episode 4 -- "In the Heart of the Country". Photo: Mark Hill/PEACOCK

The foreboding stranger in a gas mask who shows up to spray paint a mysterious blue line around the Chenoweth farm property, McNab is described as "a conspiracy-spouting mess," who has a lot more going on just beneath the surface. In reality, he's a grieving parent who not only knows exactly what's happening to the Chenoweths and their neighbors, but may also hold the key to their salvation.

Where you've seen Morgan before: Daredevil, Stranger Things, Smile

The first two episodes of Teacup are scheduled to make their debut on Peacock next Thursday — October 10. Two additional episodes will drop every week through Halloween.