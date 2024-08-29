Eva's Huge Secret is Revealed & a Murder Plot Goes Wrong in Latest Episode of The Ark

Did Eva just spoil The Ark’s whole team vibe… and can Brice ever trust her again?

Whatever the Eastern Federation is really up to, it must be bad — like seriously bad. After seeing everyone so heartbroken at this week’s biggest spoiler reveal on The Ark, it’s clear there’s some steeply bad blood behind the shady, sinister Earth-based faction and, well, literally every other human in outer space.

“It Can't Be True” is the title of The Ark’s new episode (catch up with the first season of SYFY’s hit space series here on Peacock), and the big, bad truth that so totally stuns Cpt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) and especially Lt. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) — well, it all spells a strange new fate for one of the show’s main characters, as we sail into the far-flung stages of Season 2. But hey, after almost getting taken out twice this week in a shady murder plot aboard the Ark One, at least they’re still around to tell the tale.

**SPOILER WARNING: Major spoilers lie ahead for “It Can’t Be True”Season 2, Episode 7 of The Ark!**

Who survived a botched murder plot on The Ark this week?

Ever since Garnet welcomed aboard Dr. Marsh (Jadran Malkovich) and a handful of defectors from Evelyn Maddox’s rogue Ark 15 ship, a couple of them — the mysterious bio shelter assistant Lati Meir (played by Coral Mizracki) and security specialist Kimi Joma (Díana Bermudez) — have been spotted skulking about and trading mysterious glances whenever Ark One maintenance chief Eva Markovic (Tiana Upcheva) comes around.

This week, we finally got to find out why… but not before Eva survives not one but two almost-successful assassination attempts. Already grieving the loss of her brother, Eva barely has time this week to get her act together before someone takes control of Kelly Fowler (Samantha Glassner) and her superhuman-augmented implants, forcing Kelly to escape her cell, track down Eva, and nearly strangle her to death.

Thanks to some quick last-second bio-hacking from William Trust (Paul Murray), Kelly snaps out of her sleeper-agent state just in time for Eva to survive. But hardly any time passes before Eva’s almost dead once more, this time a victim of ricin poisoning — an especially strange way to hatch a murder scheme, since the Ark One isn’t exactly supposed to be stocked with the deadly stuff.

As Angus (Ryan Adams) and Garnet soon discover, Ark 15 refugee Lati has secretly been synthesizing ricin by growing castor bean plants down in Angus’ green-thumb bio shelter. And the second Lati realizes the Ark One crew is finally onto her, she tears off into hiding, eventually improvising a desperate kidnapping plan to take Alicia (Stacey Read) hostage (using Kelly, once more, as her implant-instructed attack dog) with demands that Garnet let her escape aboard the ship’s shuttle.

Garnet and security chief Felix (Pavle Jerinić) arrive just in the nick of time to break Kelly free from Lati’s digital grasp, in the process saving Alicia’s life while foiling Lati’s getaway plans. But in a pretty huge character cliffhanger, the episode ends not with a big sigh of relief, but with all eyes turned suspiciously back toward Eva. Why did Lati want Eva dead? And just what do Lati and Kimi know about Eva that everyone else on the ship doesn’t?

After Eva: The Ark (finally!) reveals her dark secret past

In a head-turning moment earlier this season, The Ark let viewers spy on Eva as she secretly pulled up her official crew profile and wiped her own entire history from the ship’s memory logs. Now we know why: As Kimi at last confesses to an understandably irate Garnet, she and Lati are actually a pair of stealth agents, undercover actors tasked long ago with tracking down and arresting members of the sinister Eastern Federation… and Eva — the very same Eva who’s long been loyal to the Ark One team and developed one of the show’s strongest, longest-running romances with Brice — has been hiding her past, all this time, as a former Easter Federation operative.

“One of the things we find out in this episode is that EF [Eastern Federation] hunters, people looking for undercover EF operatives, were placed secretly on every ark, because they were afraid that EF saboteurs would end up on every ark," explained co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner on this week's new episode of the After the Ark aftershow webcast. "…Ours were killed in the accident in the beginning of the whole series. And now we have two coming over from Maddox’s ship who are continuing their mission...and they find out some deep, dark secrets about some of our crew.”

Not that those stealth EF hunters all agree on how to carry out their space-policing task, mind you: “We just wanted to bring Eva to justice!” Kimi stammers as she and Garnet try to come to grips with why Lati would actually try to kill Eva, rather than simply arresting her and revealing her big secret to the crew. But botched murders or not, the damage is done: Lt. Lane (Reece Ritchie) is so angry with Eva that he’s screaming at her by episode’s end, Garnet goes completely ice cold, and boyfriend Brice… well, Brice is so shaken at Eva’s big secret that the burly fella actually cries real tears.

“Brice and Eva are a lovely little storyline off on their own," Fleeshman shared on this week's After the Ark. "...in the sense that, because I get that different dynamic to show a different side to him. Because he’s not full of bravado when he’s with Eva; he’s a puppy dog! He’s completely head over heels. And I think, because of that, we get to see his vulnerability.”



So far this season, we don’t know a ton about the Eastern Federation — just that they’re bad, that they made it off of Earth and established their own presence in outer space, and that they definitely have different ideas about humanity’s ark savior vessels plying the space-skies to colonize a new home planet. The episode ends this week before Eva musters the will to speak up in her own defense, signing off with Kimi wearing a suspiciously satisfied smirk after Eva’s major fall from grace with Garnet, Brice, and the rest of the Ark One gang.

While Eva’s main murder plot commanded most of of the story this week, The Ark also laid plenty of fresh breadcrumbs all around that are sure to be picked up in future episodes. Angus and Alicia almost took their relationship to the next level (if only Angus hadn’t yarfed his guts out!), while Dr. Kabir (Shalini Peiris) revealed some deep and lingering emotional scars that continue to force her to keep romance (and Dr. Marsh’s respectfully innocent advances) at arm’s length. Lane, meanwhile, seems to be coming to terms with his recently-discovered clone Ian, after Ian shares some pretty unsettling facts about what Earth's whole cloning program was really all about. Turns out their real reason for existing? Organ harvesting.

Will Eva find a way to regain Brice’s faith? Can Garnet ever trust her again? Is Kelly finally free from a cruel fate of being digitally bossed around like a killer on-command cyborg? Are Lane and his newfound space-clone finally getting along? And is the Eastern Federation emerging as humanity’s biggest remaining villain in space?

Eva might just hold the answer to the big, bad Eastern Federation question… but we won’t know for sure until Season 2 of The Ark picks up again next week.

