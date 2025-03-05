Get ready for more cosmic adventures with Lt. Sharon Garnet and the rest of her courageous crew!

More Missions to Come! SYFY's The Ark Renewed for Season 3 - Everything to Know

Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) and the rest of her courageous crew will return for more cosmic adventures in a third season of The Ark, SYFY has confirmed. (Fans looking to catch up on the story thus far can check out the first two seasons on Peacock right here!)

How to Watch Watch new episodes of The Ark Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY. Catch up on Season 1 on Peacock.

"We’re thrilled to launch another season of The Ark!" exclaimed series co-creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin via SYFY's press release. "Back in space again and the best is yet to come!"

Devlin, whose legendary genre credits include everything from Stargate to Independence Day, conceived of the hit sci-fi series alongside Jonathan Glassner (co-create of Stargate SG-1), who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. The duo previously worked together on CW's The Outpost.

The Ark takes place 100 years in the future when humanity has set out among the stars to find a new planetary home on which to continue the species. Richard Fleeshman (Lt. James Brice), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins), and Ryan Adams (Angus Medford) co-star alongside Burke.

The second season ended with the remaining remnants of humanity establishing a new planetary home base, though it seems this planet could be holding a whole lot more secrets than anyone anticipated. Plus, there are still plenty of rescue missions left to run, with Garnet taking the ship and a crew back out into space to respond to distress signals for lost Arks that haven't yet made it to safety.

Will there be a Season 3 of The Ark? Yes! The Ark will return for Season 3 on SYFY in 2026.

The cast of The Ark appears on Season 2 Episode 12 "Fortunate". Photo: Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

"Our sensibilities, while they're not exactly the same, complement each other really well," Devlin said of Glassner while on a phone call with SYFY WIRE back in 2022. "He just brings a wealth of storytelling and character development. A show like The Ark is all about the characters because we're stuck on the spaceship and we're stuck with these people. It’s not a show where you can constantly bring in guest stars, because everybody's on the ship! So it really takes some deft writing to keep it compelling and surprising — and Jonathan's a master of that."

Devlin continued: "It is a show where we're in with people in a dire situation, where they're not in laser battles with space aliens. They're in survival mode and they have to deal with the elements around them that are fighting against them. They [also] have to deal with each other and don't necessarily agree on the best course forward."

The Ark is also executive-produced by Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

When will Season 3 of The Ark air on SYFY? The third season of SYFY's The Ark is set to premiere in 2026.

The first two seasons of The Ark are now streaming on Peacock.