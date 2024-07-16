What's Next on SYFY's The Ark? Christie Burke & Stacey Read Tease Season 2 Twists (EXCLUSIVE)

SYFY's The Ark is swinging back for its second-season debut on Wednesday, July 17, breaking months of pent-up tension as fans await the fateful fallout from the hit science fiction series’ dramatic cliffhanger finale at the end of Season 1.

Not everyone on humanity’s savior spacecraft looked poised to make it out of danger alive when we last checked in on the Ark One and its crew. Thanks to a spectacular disaster in the big Season 1 sendoff, an ill-timed explosion crippled the ship and left plenty of crew members clinging to life — a catastrophe, in short, that threatens to capsize the Ark One’s bigger goal of colonizing a safe new planet for Earth’s fleeing space refugees to call home.

The fires are sure to still be burning when Season 2 picks up the action, putting Lt. Sharon Garnet — the Ark One’s fearless leader — on high alert to orchestrate a full-scale rescue and recovery operation right from the new season’s opening moments. But amid all the chaos, will Garnet find time to finally enjoy some well-earned R&R? We catch with Twilight Saga acting alum Christie Burke, who plays Garnet, to get the inside scoop!

The Ark’s Christie Burke on playing Lt. Sharon Garnet: "She wants to save them all!"

Lt. Garnet has served as the series’ optimistic and fair-minded governing conscience since The Ark debuted last year. It’s a ‘round-the-clock leadership role if ever there was one. Burke’s character constantly threads one high-stress needle after another aboard the ship, leaving Garnet precious few chances to privately catch her breath.

Setting aside your personal daydreams just goes with the territory when you’re in charge of an entire crippled spaceship. But as Burke teases, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Lt. Garnet won’t steal a moment or two of Season 2 downtime as she faces some of The Ark’s toughest do-or-die choices yet.

“I think [in] Season 2, she starts to realize that this [crew] is her family and, actually, it’s going to be a lot harder to stay morally good and, I think, non-biased in who she saves and who she doesn’t save — because she wants to save them all!” Burke recently shared with SYFY WIRE. “So it’s kind of that question of, ‘Save one? — Or save them all?’ kind of thing.

LT. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke), LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie), and Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

“But,” she added, “we also get to see her in different situations that aren’t always ‘ship’ situations. And that’s what I love the most about this season, and also what I think is the most exciting. We get to see Garnet potentially fall in love… I don’t know, maybe? Maybe?! There is some really great stuff that they’ve written for Garnet this season, so I feel like we get to see her not only as a leader, but something more fully developed and fleshed out.”

Whether it’s rapid response or romance, it’s still too soon to spoil the fates that await some of The Ark’s most endearing fan-favorite characters in Season 2. But thanks to last season’s big finale blast, it already looks like Garnet might not escape a tragically bittersweet character farewell, or two, somewhere along the way.

Stacey Read Teases Season 2 for Ark One Engineer Alicia Nevins

The Ark Season 1, Episode 12: "Everybody Wins."

Season 1 viewers quickly embraced the adorably awkward romance that blossomed between quirky Ark One engineer Alicia Nevins (Stacey Read) and Angus Medford (Ryan Adams), the ship’s equally-nerdy food-farming master of all things relating to compost and cultivation. With Angus’ survival seriously in doubt as the Season 1 finale went up in flames, could their relationship end up crashing before it ever really had a chance to take flight?

Read, of course, is leaving it to viewers to discover the answer for themselves as Season 2 of The Ark gets underway. But, as she shared with SYFY WIRE, fans should definitely expect the show’s new batch of episodes to take them on one seriously spacey emotional roller-coaster ride.

“I think you can expect to feel everything this season — like, have all the feels!” Read teased. “We had such a lovely response [to Alicia and Angus] from Season 1. I’ve had really lovely messages from fans saying how they love the show, and [that] they relate to the characters. And yeah, I hope — hope! — that they get to enjoy that again this season.”

No matter who makes it through the perils that await, Burke hints that Season 2 of The Ark will test Lt. Garnet’s leadership in ways that promise to reveal more of her vulnerable human side. “I think my favorite thing is that she’s still flawed,” Burke explained. “She still sometimes makes the wrong decision — but is willing to be the first one to admit it. She’s always the first person to apologize when she knows she’s wrong!”

Thankfully, no one needs to be sorry that The Ark is ready to resume its high-stakes mission to keep hope alive for humanity in outer space.

