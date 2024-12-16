The Cast and Characters of Nosferatu, Explained

Before Nosferatu hits the big screen, let's take a closer look at the faces behind the horror.

We're just days away from the arrival of Nosferatu, writer/director Robert Eggers' long-developing reimagining of the classic German silent film of the same name. A passion project years in the making, Nosferatu allows Eggers to play in one horror's oldest sandboxes, recreating both an iconic monster and the ensemble of characters who must react to his arrival in their lives.

But who are these characters? Who plays them? Where might we recognize these faces from? Let's take a closer look at the cast and characters of Nosferatu ahead of its Christmas Day release.

Who's Who in the Cast of Nosferatu?

Count Orlok - Bill Skarsgard

Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp) appears in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

At the heart of the story is its monster, the undead Count Orlok, a Transylvania nobleman who lives in a secluded castle but has plans to travel to Germany and indulge his fascination with a woman who lives there. Orlok, an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Count Dracula, was first brought to life by Max Schreck in 1921. For this version, Eggers has crafted another take on the monster, embodied by actor Bill Skarsgård.

Though his roles range from John Wick: Chapter 4 to The Crow, genre fans probably know Skarsgård best for his role as Pennywise, the killer clown in the two-part film adaptation of Stephen King's IT. Now, he's bringing another iconic monster to life.

Thomas Hutter - Nicholas Hoult

Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Aidan Monaghan / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

To make it to Germany, Orlok plans to buy a rundown house in the country, and that means he needs a solicitor to take care of his contracts. That job falls to Thomas Hutter, a young, rising star in his farm who's sent to Transylvania by his boss, against the wishes of his young wife. Thomas sees the journey as key to his new family's future, but he has no idea what he's about to encounter.

Hutter is played by Nicholas Hoult, who just last year played the title role in another vampire movie revamp: Renfield (now streaming on Peacock). Fans will also know him from his work as Beast in the X-Men films, and from recent releases like Juror #2 and The Order.

Ellen Hutter - Lily-Rose Depp

Orlok is coming to Germany because he's developed a kind of psychic fascination with Ellen, Thomas' young, beautiful wife, who sees the creature in her dreams and nightmares, and finds herself fascinated as well as repulsed by his presence in her mind. Desperate to protect her husband despite his stubborn devotion to his career, Ellen has no idea that she might be humanity's best hope against the rise of a monster.

Lily-Rose Depp, who played Ellen, is a rising star, having kicked off her acting career in films like Kevin Smith's Yoga Hosers almost a decade ago. She's best known for her starring role in the HBO series The Idol, and for films like Voyagers, Silent Night, and Wolf.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding

Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) and Friedrich Harding (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) appear in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

A close friend of the Hutter family, and of Thomas in particular, Friedrich is wealthy and successful, and already has young children with his wife Anna. When Thomas leaves the country to attend to the business with Count Orlok, Friedrich agrees to let Ellen stay with his family, unknowingly inviting a vampire presence into his household.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has appeared in a variety of genre roles over the years, ranging from the title role in Kick-Ass to parts in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tenet, The King's Man, and The Fall Guy (now streaming on Peacock).

Emma Corrin as Anna Harding

Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp) and Anna Harding (Emma Corrin) appears in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Aidan Monaghan / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Friedrich's wife and Ellen's closest friend, Anna Harding is well aware that something is bothering Ellen, and it's not an entirely new sensation. Caring deeply for her family and for her friend, Anna throws herself into caring for Ellen and her children, unaware that something is coming that may doom them all.

Emma Corrin's breakthrough role came when they were cast as Lady Diana Spencer in the hit streaming series The Crown. Since then, their roles have included Lady Chatterly's Lover, My Policeman, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Siever

A medical doctor well-known to Friedrich, Dr. Siever is called into the story when the Hardings begin to suspect something is seriously wrong with Ellen. Puzzled and fascinated by the mystery of her condition, he opts to call in an old friend to help in the fight against darkness.

A veteran character actor with a wide array of roles, Ineson is best-known for his role in Eggers' feature debut, The Witch, as well as for playing the title role in David Lowery's fantasy epic, The Green Knight.

Willem Dafoe as Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz

Dr. Wilhelm Sievers (Ralph Ineson), Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz (Willem Dafoe), Friedrich Harding (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and Anna Harding (Emma Corrin) appear in director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu (2024). Photo: Aidan Monaghan / © 2024 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

An old teacher of Dr. Siever's, ostracized from the scientific community for his fringe views, Professor Von Franz is called in to consult on Ellen's strange behavior and condition as Count Orlok closes in on Germany. Will his worst fears and grandest theories be realized?

A legendary actor with a decades-long career, Dafoe is known for everything from Spider-Man to Streets of Fire, and previously worked with Eggers in one of two leading roles in the director's second feature, The Lighthouse.

Simon McBurney as Herr Knock

Thomas Hutter's boss, Knock is the one who dispatches the young solicitor to Transylvania to prepare Count Orlok's real-estate, but he might be doing more than giving his employee an opportunity. Knock, you see, has certain dark fascinations that have put him in the path of the evil to come, and he might know more about Orlok than he lets on.

An experienced and respected character actor, McBurney's long list of credits includes films like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Jane Eyre, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, The Theory of Everything, and more, as well as TV series like Carnival Row.