The Continental: John Wick Peacock Prequel Miniseries Checking into SYFY This Week

Haven't been fully immersed in the burgeoning world of John Wick yet? SYFY is ready to show you what you've been missing with a special presentation of the Peacock original event series, The Continental: From the World of John Wick. All three episodes of the '70s-set prequel miniseries will air across three separate days, Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 15, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Inspired by the hit John Wick films starring Keanu Reeves, the show — which debuted on Peacock late last year — centers around a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as he hatches a plan to seize control of the titular assassin-friendly hotel in New York City. Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene co-star. Thanks to the groovy period setting, viewers can enjoy plenty of gaudy outfits, large hairstyles, and classic needle drops alongside the expected buffet of violent action and fascinating lore.

Pictured: (l-r) Colin Woodell as Winston, Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ayomide Adegun as Charon in a scene from "Night 3" of The Continental. Photo: Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons developed the event series. The trio also served as executive producers with Albert Hughes (director of Episodes 1 and 3), Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, Marshall Persinger, and several Wick franchise veterans: Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee. Charlotte Brandstrom helmed the second episode.

“I had the time of my life doing it,” Hughes told NBC Insider when asked about the potential for a second season. “I would definitely consider doing it and I think what’s great about the world is, you can play with these interesting characters that you can’t in other movies, right?”

When Does The Continental Air On SYFY? All three episodes of The Continental: From the World of John Wick will air on SYFY between Thursday, June 13 and Saturday, June 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch The Continental Right Now

Adjudicator (Katie McGrath) appears in a scene from The Continental, Night 1. Photo: Starz Entertainment

All three episodes of The Continental: From the World of John Wick are now streaming on Peacock. Need even more High Table action? John Wick Chapters 1-3 are also streaming.

