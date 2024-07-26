The Fall Guy Extended Cut Coming to Peacock This August: How to Watch

Dive into one of the year's most fun movies when The Fall Guy hits streaming.

Get ready to release your inner stuntman, because The Fall Guy is about to come to streaming. Peacock announced today that the Universal Pictures action-comedy is on its way to the streaming service Aug. 30, and its bringing The Fall Guy Extended Cut along for the ride.

That's right, you can watch The Fall Guy just like everyone else did in theaters, or you can watch it with 20 minutes of even more action and laughs. Or you can do both, and all you need is a Peacock subscription. The news comes two months after the film first dropped to rent or own on digital platforms, and four months after its blistering debut at SXSW.

When does The Fall Guy Start Streaming on Peacock? The Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt action comedy will start streaming exclusively on Peacock August 30. Along with the theatrical version, fans can also check out the film's extended cut.

Based on the '80s TV series of the same name and directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde), the film follows Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), a down-on-his-luck Hollywood stuntman who's walked away from showbiz. Then he gets the call of a lifetime. It seems his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt) is about to make her directorial debut on a massive sci-fi action spectacle, and she needs Colt back in the saddle to sell the massive stunt setpieces.

There's just one problem: The film's star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) has disappeared in the middle of production, and Colt might be the only person who can find. Desperate to win Jody's approval and save her big break, Colt embarks on a journey through a criminal underworld full of car chases, boat jumps, fight scenes, and much more.

After rolling out with a red carpet stunt show at SXSW, The Fall Guy arrived to positive reviews from critics and hit theaters in May. Since then it's continued to attract fans through its digital release, and now even more movie lovers will get to experience the comedic mayhem on Peacock.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 per month. To learn more and to discover everything the streamer has to offer, head to peacocktv.com.