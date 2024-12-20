The Twilight Zone’s Most Iconic Catchphrase Was Barely Ever Said

The beloved sci-fi anthology The Twilight Zone (airing regularly on SYFY) is full of iconic quotes — like “It’s not fair… there was time now,” “Wish it into the cornfield,” and “It’s a cookbook!” — but the one that’s most associated with the classic show has to be from creator Rod Serling: “Submitted for your approval.”

When you picture Serling, appearing before the camera to introduce whatever twist-filled tale The Twilight Zone has in store, you can hear him saying that phrase. If you’re trying to do an impression of Serling, it’s almost mandatory that you say, “Submitted for your approval.”

But would it surprise you to learn that Serling only says that catchphrase three times across all of The Twilight Zone’s 156 episodes?

Rod Serling rarely said "submitted for your approval" on The Twilight Zone

Rod Serling, host and narrator, appears on The Twilight Zone. Photo: CBS via Getty Images

At least this isn’t one of those pop culture things where the iconic line everybody quotes is actually a misquote that was never actually said on camera, like “Play it again, Sam” or “Luke, I am your father.” Serling does say “Submitted for your approval” verbatim three times throughout the run of the show. He doesn’t say it for the first time until the very end of Season 3, though, in the episode “Cavender Is Coming.”

The only other times Serling says “Submitted for your approval” come near the beginning of the fifth and final season, first in the premiere, “In Praise of Pip,” and then in the fourth episode, “A Kind of a Stopwatch.” In all instances, Serling uses the phrase to tee up a quick summary that teases the events to follow in the episode, be they an apprentice angel, a vision of a gambler’s mortally wounded son, or a stopwatch that freezes time.

Serling comes close to saying “Submitted for your approval” much earlier, it should be noted. His opening narration in the Season 2 episode “The Trouble with Templeton” begins with “Pleased to present, for your consideration.” It’s more polite, but not quite as memorable as Serling’s straightforward delivery of “Submitted for your approval,” with a business-like vibe that contrasts with the supernatural tale to follow. It’s easy to understand why “Submitted for your approval” has become so associated with The Twilight Zone.

If you wanted to really nail an impression of Serling’s monologues, though, there’s another phrase that he used far more than “Submitted for your approval.” He says "In just a moment” more than two dozen times — and that’s not even counting variations of that saying like “In a moment.”

And yet, even if “Submitted for your approval” wasn’t as ubiquitous as pop culture makes it out to be, there’s nothing more representative of The Twilight Zone than those four words.

Classic episodes of The Twilight Zone air regularly on SYFY. Click here for complete scheduling info!