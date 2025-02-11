Real Twilight Zones in the Real World - and the Weird Stuff You’ll Find There

More than just fiction, twilight zones are some of the most interesting places in the universe.

There is perhaps no more celebrated and enduring collection of science fiction story telling than Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone (which airs regularly on SYFY). In each episode, characters find themselves in some bizarre set of circumstances when they blunder into “a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination.”

In fiction, The Twilight Zone is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, between the pit of humanity’s fear and knowledge. In the real world, twilight zones are any indefinite boundary, the fuzzy line between one state and another, or a place where two distinct states of being come together.

You can find them on the surface of our planet, beneath the ocean’s surface, and scattered among the cosmos.

Exploring the ocean’s twilight zone

The ocean is divided into three zones based on depth and light level. Photo: NOAA

As sunlight hits the ocean’s surface it scatters, gets absorbed, or reflected back into space. As a result, the waters of the world get pretty dark pretty fast, and scientists often separate the seas into distinct layers based on how much light they receive.

At the ocean surface you’ll find the sunlight (euphotic) zone, where light is strong enough for photosynthesis. This layer extends to about 200 meters deep, where you’ll find the beginning of the twilight (dysphotic) zone. Here, sunlight decreases rapidly with depth. There’s not enough light for photosynthesis, but there is enough for some critters to live and see by.

The ocean’s twilight zone extends to a depth of 1,000 meters before transitioning to the aphotic zone which is itself broken into three layers. You’ll first encounter the midnight (bathypelagic) zone from 1,000 to 4,000 meters, the abyss (abyssopelagic) zone from 4,000 to 6,000 meters, and the hadal (hadopelagic) zone at 6,000+ meters.

The twilight zone is the boundary between the sunlit ocean’s surface and the inky dark waters of the deep. Even relatively near the surface, the twilight zone is difficult to study, but it may hold more life than the rest of the world’s oceans combined. It’s home to the bristlemouth fish, a group of 32 species which might be the most abundant vertebrates on the planet, with an estimated population in the quadrillions.

The twilight zone plays a role in sequestering atmospheric carbon in the deep ocean. At the surface, phytoplankton convert carbon dioxide into energy through photosynthesis. Then they get eaten by zooplankton, which are then eaten by fish and other animals. Over time, that carbon makes its way through the food chain and down into the twilight zone.

Planetary terminators, extraterrestrial twilight zones

Visible craters on the Moon. Photo: David Trood/Getty Images

A planet’s terminator, also known as the gray line or the twilight zone, is the line which separates night from day. They exist on any world (planet, moon, or otherwise) which orbits near a star. For worlds like Earth, which revolve around their own axis, the terminator moves across the surface over the course of a day. For tidally locked words which show only one face to their star at all times, the terminator stays in one place.

You can easily see a terminator for yourself by looking up at the Moon. While the Moon is tidally locked to the Earth, it does spin with respect to the Sun. That dividing line creates the phases of the Moon as it moves across the surface every 29.5 days. Because a day lasts so long on the Moon, the terminator moves at only about 10 miles per hour, meaning that as long as you could maintain a 6-minute mile, you could literally outrun the dark. Meanwhile the terminators of exoplanets could provide opportunities to search for extraterrestrial life.

While the search for aliens has largely focused on finding Earth-like planets, some astronomers and exobiologists are looking for promising space-based twilight zones. On tidally locked planets, the daylight side can reach hundreds of degrees Fahrenheit, while the night side can be hundreds of degrees below freezing. These extreme environments make for poor alien home bases, but there might be a line of mild temperatures and habitability along alien terminators.

Event horizons, a black hole’s twilight zone

Black Hole Photo: ANDRZEJ WOJCICKI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Despite the name, black holes aren’t really holes. Instead, they are massive and highly compact collections of matter. While the actual black hole is a dense singularity at the core, black holes are defined by their event horizon, the line inside which nothing, not even light, can escape.

To escape the gravitational pull of any object (planet, black hole, or otherwise) you have to achieve the required escape velocity. On Earth, escape velocity is about 11.2 kilometers per second, or roughly 25,000 miles per hour. Any slower than that and an object is doomed to fall back to Earth’s surface. It’s why the International Space Station needs periodic boosts even though it’s traveling more than 17,000 miles per hour.

The gravitational pull of a black hole is so intense that the escape velocity needed to get away exceeds the speed of light, the fastest speed it’s possible for anything to achieve. As a result, black holes are invisible by definition. When we look at them, what we’re really seeing is the light coming off matter near the event horizon. We’re looking at the strange spacetime twilight zone surrounding the black hole.

As black holes interact with nearby stars and other objects, they pull matter into a rapidly orbiting disk of hot, bright material known as an accretion disk. There, intense magnetic fields ratchet up the environment into a swirling mass of billion-degree gas whipping around the black hole at nearly the speed of light. All of that hot, fast matter lights up like a warning, illuminating the boundary between ordinary space and the highly distorted, physics-breaking spacetime inside the event horizon. The ultimate twilight zone!