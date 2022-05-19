First spooky look at The CW's 'Supernatural' prequel spinoff series 'The Winchesters'

Supernatural fans, rejoice! The CW has provided us with a pair of first look images from the upcoming spinoff project about the youthful (and paranormal) exploits of John and Mary Winchester in the 1970s, a groovy decade known for bell-bottoms, long hairstyles, and disco. Scheduled to air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. this fall, the show (aptly-titled The Winchesters) will be narrated by Dean Winchester himself — Jensen Ackles — who serves as an executive producer alongside his wife, Daneel Harris.

“We were sitting around when COVID hit, going, ‘You know what would be cool? If we went back in time and we actually saw the story of mom and dad and how they met — but do it in a way that skews the narrative so that we hit those waypoints that we established on Supernatural, but get you from A to B, B to C, C to D in a way that is really unexpected,’" the actor explained to Variety. "And then we found a way to continue that story in a way that might be surprising, but always keeping in our back pocket getting us back to the mythology that is established, which is not an easy task. It’s not an easy map to draw, but we’re doing our best."

Meg Donnelly (High School Musical: The Musical - The Series) and Drake Rodger (The In Between) headline the series, which is currently shooting down in New Orleans, as John and Mary. Nida Khurshid (Station 19) and TV newcomer Jojo Fleites co-star as a pair of demon hunters. Longtime Supernatural writer and producer Robbie Thompson occupies the role of showrunner/executive producer.

Eric Kripke, who originally created the IP, signed off on the prequel "both legally and as a friend," Ackles said. “We had to get him to sign off because he created the characters, but I will say that he was very happy to. He trusted me and trusts these characters with the stewardship that I would have.”

He and Kripke recently reunited for Season 3 of The Boys (coming to Prime Video June 3), where Ackles plays the role of Soldier Boy.

Check out the first look at The Winchesters below:

(L-R): Drake Rodger as John, Meg Donnelly as Mary, Nida Khurshid as Latika and Jojo Fleites as Carlos in The Winchesters Photo: Matt Miller/The CW

(L-R): Drake Rodger as John and Meg Donnelly as Mary in The Winchesters Photo: Matt Miller/The CW

Supernatural officially came to an end in late 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes. For more information on The CW's upcoming lineup — which also includes Gotham Knights, Season 3 of Stargirl, and the final season of Riverdale — click here.

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network, said in a statement. “In the tradition of The CW’s commitment to high-quality programming that features diverse and inclusive storytelling and characters, we are rolling out a fall lineup that features an exciting new crop of series including the prequel to one of our most successful franchises, The Winchesters, a wild-west origin story to another hit CW franchise, Walker Independence, the action-packed original series Professionals, the delightful legal drama Family Law and our latest magical alternative series Magic With the Stars, as well as our expansion of The CW DC Universe Gotham Knights this midseason. We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, Riverdale. All of these new series will also bolster The CW’s growing digital footprint by adding to the growing library of content available to fans on our free, ad-supported CW App.”

Looking for more ghostly thrills in the meantime? Check out SYFY's SurrealEstate and Chucky, both of which are set to return for second seasons. Chucky's first season is streaming now on Peacock, while Season 1 of SurrealEstate is available on the SYFY app.