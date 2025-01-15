The Woman in the Yard Trailer Unleashes Lawn-Based Terror from Blumhouse & Carry-On Director

A woman veiled in black appears in The Woman in the Yard (2025). Photo: The Woman In The Yard | Official Trailer/Universal Pictures YouTube

"Today's the day..." Universal and Blumhouse's latest horror team-up brings spine-tingling chills to the front lawn in the official trailer for The Woman in the Yard (in theaters nationwide March 28).

The film stars BAFTA and SAG nominee Danielle Deadwyler (Till) as Ramona, a woman suffering from a serious injury and survivor's guilt following a car accident that claimed the life of her husband (played by Grimm's Russell Hornsby). As she accepts the burden of raising a 14-year-old son (American Refugee's Peyton Jackson) and 6-year-old daughter (Will Trent's Estella Kahiha) on her own at the family farmhouse, Ramona and her two children suddenly notice a lone and spectral-looking woman draped in black (The Exorcist: Believer's Okwui Okpokwasil) sitting in the yard.

"Ramona assumes the woman is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful," reads the official synopsis. "Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who simply won’t leave them alone."

First-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak penned the script, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (known for Orphan, The Shallows, Jungle Cruise, Black Adam, and the recent Amblin hit, Carry-On). Deadwyler and Collet-Serra are executive producer alongside James Moran and Gabrielle Ebron. Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum and Stephanie Allain are producers.

"For a horror movie to work, you've got to believe that ghosts are real for a while," Blum said at New York Comic Con in late 2024. "Most of the weight of that falls on the actors in a movie and Danielle does an incredible job selling this circumstance, which if I told you what it was, it would be hard to believe. It seems like a fairy tale. She really grounds it and the more grounded you are and the more involved in the emotional plight of the characters in your movie, the scarier the movie is."

A woman veiled in black appears on the poster for The Woman in the Yard (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures