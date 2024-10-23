Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 4 on Jimmy Fallon - and Talks His "Tricky Road" to Sobriety

The star of the forthcoming Spider-Man 4 explained the story behind his new non-alcoholic beer line.

Tom Holland got personal about his sobriety journey during his October 22 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which he also confirmed that he'll return to play snarky web-slinger Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4.

"So, I got sober," Holland told Jimmy Fallon. "It was a tricky road, and it was something that I really needed to do."

Holland called his first year of sobriety "a massive milestone and a huge achievement."

"I had some very honest conversations with family and friends and got through it," the British actor said, and shared that his realization that he wanted to stop drinking completely came in intervals.

"I tried to start with a month off, and what really scared me is how difficult I found it," Holland explained. "Then I did a second month. It got no easier."

"I did a third month, and then I sort of said, if I can get to June 1st — which is my birthday — I will have proved to myself that I don't have a problem," he continued. "Then, by the time I got to June 1st, I really started feeling the benefits of not drinking. I was sleeping better, I was handling stuff better."

Tom Holland during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tom Holland shares his Bero non-alcoholic beer with Jimmy Fallon

"I thought the thing that's missing from the equation for me right now is something that can make me feel included in a restaurant, in a bar," he added.

Holland's passion project is Bero, a line of non-alcoholic beers which he and Fallon cracked open on The Tonight Show. While he is proud of the product now, Holland did admit that, "The first six rounds were absolutely disgusting... and then we finally got something."

Holland decided to stop drinking in 2022, and on the October 17 episode of the Rich Roll podcast, he said, "By the time I'd crossed that annual mark I was done. I was like, ‘I'm never gonna drink again because this is the best version of myself.'"

Cheers to that!