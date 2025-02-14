Charting the Tragic Romance of Selene and Michael in the Underworld Franchise

Back in the early 2000's, Len Wiseman, Danny McBride and Kevin Grevioux came up with the epic idea of a world where vampires and Lycans weren't just monsters, but the mutated species born of a great plague. Instead of being ally creatures, they are instead embroiled in a generations-long war between their kind.

The writing team honed their mythology into the Wiseman-directed Underworld, which became a surprise horror hit in 2003. Slick and hyper-violent, Underworld also featured a crazy talented cast including Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman, Bill Nighy, and Michael Sheen.

But the beating heart of the story is the unexpected bond that develops between the infamous vampire Selene (Beckinsale) — a Death Dealer Lycan assassin — who crosses pathes with Michael Corvin (Speedman), a medical student being pursued by a gang of Lycan. Curious about him, she saves his life. In their journey to escape, they discover that he is the long-lost descendent of both creatures and could become a vampire-Lycan hybrid. She becomes his protector and helps him survive his transformation into a Lycan.

Directly and indirectly, their story plays out across five Underworld films (three of the films are on SYFY this month). Their love story, and the chemistry between them, is one of the big reasons the franchise got so many chapters. Since this is the month for love, SYFY WIRE charts some of the most important moments in their epic love story.

A brief history of Selene and Michael's tragic Underworld love story

Selene and Michael's "meet violent" in Underworld

Some couples get to stumble into one another's life with sweet smiles and gentle blushes. Not so much with Selene and Michael. In Underworld, she barges into him being accosted by a Lycan gang and shoots up the lab like a crazy person. But even the flying shrapnel couldn't hide that these two very attractive strangers in distress would look quite good together.

Saving Michael's hide... again in Underworld

One of the forever amusing formulas of the first Underworld film was that Michael was forever close to death and Selene had to swoop in and save his unlucky butt over and over again. It was almost endearing to witness the damsel-in-distress gender reversal coupled with Selene's constant frustration with this hot man ever testing her savior complex. However, by film's end, Michael becomes that hybrid creature of lore, and Selene and Michael become the enemies of both their kind.

Selene's blood makes Michael whole again in Underworld Evolution

In the sequel, Underworld Evolution, Michael and Selene are running for their lives, yet they eventually succumb to their attraction. Committed to protecting one another and learning more about their predicament, they pursue answers about their ancestors' secrets and plans for hybrids. Yet even with his extra powers, Michael is still an injury magnet, and in this scene, Selene has to offer him her blood so he can heal after a big attack. Does she enjoy it? Yes, she does.

They're both survivors... and hybrids!

By the end of Underworld Evolution, Michael rises from what seems to be his certain death. Selene is shocked but thrilled to have her lover back. They end up vanquishing their enemies and discover that Selene is also a hybrid vampire who can now walk in the sun.

Selene and Michael are separated again in Underworld Awakening

Underworld Awakening is the fourth film in the franchise, but the direct sequel to Underworld Evolution. Set several years after Selene and Michael escape, the world now knows about both of their species and a purge has been instituted to eradicate them. As they are about to escape together, Michael is seemingly killed with a silver bullet and left to drown, while Selene is taken to be experimented on for 12 years in a secret lab.

The search for Michael by Selene and Eve

The dirty secret of Underworld Awakenings was that Speedman passed on returning to play Michael, hence we only get old footage of him inserted in the beginning to explain his absence. By the end of the film, Selene has escaped the lab with the aid of another captive hybrid, Eve (India Eisley). The big reveal is that Eve is their daughter, born while in captivity. Michael is also alive but has escaped, so they pair up to find him. A romantic and tragic cliffhanger that is pretty on brand for these two.

An ending for their story in Underworld Blood Wars

From a love story perspective, Underworld Blood Wars is the least satisfying of Selene and Michael's story. All we get to see of Michael is in a flashback. As Selene is fighting the Lycan leader Marius (Tobias Menzies), his blood touches her lips and she can suddenly see that Michael was murdered by him. She drinks her own blood to take a moment to remember Michael in better times and then pulls out Marius' spine. Maybe overkill, or maybe proper vengeance. A sad end for their love, but at least Selene ultimately gets Eve back.

Watch Underworld, Underworld: Evolution, and Underworld: Rise of the Lycans on SYFY all month long.