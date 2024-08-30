Twisted Metal Adds 3 New Cast Members For Season 2, Including The Walking Dead Fan Favorite

Season 2 of Peacock's Twisted Metal is shaping up to be one heck of a post-apocalyptic joy ride!

Peacock has announced the addition of three new cast members to their wild adaptation of the beloved vehicular combat video game franchise, including Michael James Shaw, who most recently appeared as lead Commonwealth soldier Mercer in the final season of The Walking Dead. The veteran of the zombie apocalypse will enjoy a recurring guest star role alongside Saylor Bell Curda (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and Lisa Gilroy (Interior Chinatown).

Who are the new Twisted Metal cast members playing?

Saylor Bell Curda, Michael James Shaw and Lisa Gilroy. Photo: Michael Dambrosia; CBS Studios; Kristina Ruddick

While Peacock didn't disclose the specific characters the new additions will be playing at this time, Shaw could potentially be a good fit to portray the fan-favorite Axel, a fearless driver with giant monster truck tires for hands. "Axel’s going to be a challenge," showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith admitted during an interview with NBC Insider at the end of last year, teasing the character. "For me, we have to get Sweet Tooth [the evil clown played by Pro wrestler Samoa Joe and voiced by Will Arnett] right and we have to get Axel right. I'm excited for fans to see these characters come to life and see what makes them funny and what makes them heartbroken. I think it's gonna be fun to dive into these people."

The showrunner also confirmed notable appearances from other iconic avatars featured in the original games like Dollface and Mr. Grimm, the latter of whom is Jonathan Smith's personal favorite. "I'm excited to capture what the fans are excited about seeing, but also [to answer the question of]: 'How does he exist in the world we've set up?'" he continued. "I think there's just going to be a lot of fun with him — what kind of character he is in this world and how does he interact with people like Sweet Tooth?"

Earlier this summer, we learned that Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Richard de Klerk (Strange Empire), Patty Guggenheim (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and Tiana Okoye (Mrs. Davis) have joined the show. In particular, Carrigan will be stepping into the shoes of Calypso, the mysterious figure behind the upcoming vehicular tournament mentioned in the Season 1 finale.

Of course, Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz are back as reluctant allies turned lovers John Doe and Quiet, while Samoa Joe and Arnett return to tag team on Sweet Tooth.

When will Season 2 of Twisted Metal premiere? Given the fact that the second season is still filming up in Canada currently, we don't have an exact timeline for when Season 2 will drop. The good news, however, is that you can watch all of Season 1 right here on Peacock!

Rocking a fresh 67% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Twisted Metal recently nabbed an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming (Clay Cullen).

What is Twisted Metal about?

Based on the hit PlayStation franchise of the same name, Twisted Metal takes place in an alternate reality where society collapsed in the early 2000s. To cope with the eventual lawlessness that followed, major cities walled themselves off from the rest of the country, relying on supplies transported by delivery drivers known as "Milkemen." John Doe (Mackie) is one of the best in the business, but wishes he could give up his nomadic lifestyle for a more permanent home. His wish comes true when the leader of New San Francisco, Raven (guest star Neve Campbell), promises him a place in the community if he can successfully procure an important package from New Chicago. Along the wild road, he crosses paths with a number of colorful characters, including car thief Quiet (Beatriz), rigid lawman Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church), and the psychotic Sweet Tooth (Samoa Joe and Arnett).

