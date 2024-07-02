Twisters: Enter the Eye of the Storm in Behind-the-Scenes Look at Long-Awaited Twister Follow-Up

Twisters is something of a personal project for director Lee Isaac Chung. Having grown up on a farm in Oklahoma, the Oscar nominee behind critical darling Minari has firsthand knowledge of just how destructive tornadoes can be.

His upbringing near the town of Westville certainly helped when he landed the gig of directing a long-awaited sequel to 1996's Twister. "That terrain, that landscape is a part of me," the filmmaker says in a newly-released featurette (watch below). "This is a film about science, it's about hope, it's about people trying to work together to solve problems. And it's also about revering and honoring, respecting, and loving nature."

Principal cast member Glen Powell, who plays a hot-shot storm chaser and social media influencer by the name of Tyler Owens, goes on to add that Oklahoma — which served as the backdrop for production — is very much a character in the movie. "It's all about community, it's all about home, and it's all about this mutual love of the way everyone looks up at the sky with reverence and awe," he said. They were so committed to authenticity, in fact, that most of the background extras were actual storm chasers who would often have to leave set to race down notable meteorological phenomena.

Daisy Edgar-Jones co-stars opposite Powell as Kate Cooper, a weather analyst reluctantly brought back into the field to test a new system capable of disrupting a tornado, mid-vortex, before it can cause too much harm. Speaking in the behind-the-scenes video, Edgar-Jones recalls how principal photography was always stopping and stalling because of inclement weather.

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Long-Awaited Twister Sequel, Twisters

Who stars in Twisters?

Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing, Normal People), Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick), Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Golden Globe-winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).