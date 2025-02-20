Universal is set to terrify Las Vegas all year long. Get your Universal Horror Unleashed tickets now!

Your Ticket to Year-Round Scares: Passes Now on Sale For Universal Horror Unleashed

It’s no longer just an October thing. Universal is keeping the Halloween Horror Nights spirit alive all year round with Universal Horror Unleashed, a permanent horror experience in Las Vegas. Although its terrifying debut is still months away, thrill-seekers can purchase tickets now and start planning out their vacations.

Universal is introducing new ghouls and bringing back fan favorites from years past to haunt four themed immersive areas in a warehouse at AREA15 District, a sprawling entertainment hub located one mile west of the famous Las Vegas Strip. Read on to learn how to buy advanced tickets and what ominous experiences await.

How to get tickets to Universal Horror Unleashed?

Photo: Universal Studios

Tickets can be purchased at UniversalHorrorUnleashed.com, and include access to all haunted houses, bars, and unique live entertainment.

Mystery will fill the air, and creatures will lurk in the shadows when the year-round attraction debuts on August 14, 2025. Such nightmare fuel starts at a reasonably priced $69 for timed single entry to all four haunted houses. Those who want to go back again and again can purchase an all-access pass, starting at $99, which is good for an entire day.

This is the first year-round horror experience outside of Universal's theme parks, which host the wildly creeptastic Halloween Horror Nights each fall. We can’t think of a more ideal place than Sin City for a permanent West Coast base. Fans take note: the studio’s storied ghouls will soon have a year-round East Coast home at Universal Epic Universe in Orlando. The new theme park, opening on May 22, will bring us Dark Universe, an electrifying “portal” to the classic Universal Monster films.

What is Universal Horror Unleashed?

With four haunted houses employing state-of-the-art technology, there are plenty of thrilling choices to suit any kind of horror enthusiast at this year-round haunted house attraction:

Universal Monsters resurrects legendary characters from the silver screen, including Wolf Man, the Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula.

Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer takes inspiration from the 2023 movie, a sequel to the 1973 original that puts a modern-day spin on demonic possession.

The scream-inducing Texas Chain Saw Massacre introduces guests to Leatherface’s deranged family dynamic in real life.

Scarecrow: The Reaping is a new story that recreates a desiccated farmland overrun with angry, vengeful scarecrows.

Outside of each house, there are four themed and immersive areas featuring live entertainment, curated cocktails, an array of nibbles and entrees that are sure to satisfy howling stomachs.