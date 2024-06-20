Epic Universe's Dark Universe: First Ride Details Featuring The Wolf Man, Mummy & More

Universal's classic movie monsters are getting a new place to live in the latest Universal Epic Universe world reveal - Dark Universe!

If you've got big love for Universal Picture's classic monsters, then get excited because for the first time there's a whole theme park world being readied that will revolve around horror's greatest characters including Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, and the Bride of Frankenstein.

Universal Orlando Resorts revealed today the third of five portal worlds that will make up Epic Universe. Dark Universe will welcome guests into the bespoke village of Darkmoor which will contain a host of surprises including thrill rides, transformation experiences, and uniquely themed food and drink.

The still under construction, brand-new theme park has already announced worlds based on Universal properties like How to Train Your Dragon and Nintendo's Super Nintendo World and Donkey Kong Country.

Below, NBC Insider breaks down what to expect in this world which opens, along with the rest of Epic Universe Theme Park, in 2025.

What Is Universal Orlando's Dark Universe?

An aerial view at Dark Universe at Universal Orlando. Photo: Universal Parks

Next year will be 94-years since Universal Pictures released its adaptation of Dracula (1931) starring Bela Lugosi. Essentially a franchise was born as that film was followed by many more classics including Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941) and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954). While new cinematic iterations of the Universal Monsters — as they've come to be known — continue to be made, the original black and white iterations of these horror characters continue to fascinate and welcome new fans.

For Dark Universe, the Universal Creative team in partnership with Universal Pictures has created an entire world for these classic creatures to prowl and exist as guests mingle in their domain. Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein will have original storylines to discover, along with new characters such as scientist Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-granddaughter of the infamous Henry Frankenstein, or Maleva, who is the leader of The Guild of Mystics.

Within the original town of Darkmoor lies familiar landmarks to explore like Frankenstein Manor, the encampment of The Guild of Mystics, Dr. Pretorius’ infamous old lab and The Burning Blade Tavern. Each contains a special experience within that families and horror fans alike can enjoy.

What Rides Are Featured in Dark Universe?

The Burning Blade Tavern at Dark Universe in Universal Orlando. Photo: Universal Parks

Dark Universe has an array of experiences that will appeal to those who aren't interested in scares and for those who want to be wowed by rides that will have you clutching the safety rails.

The premium experience of the world is Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, a state-of-the-art dark ride that takes guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein conducts her twisted experiments. An intense ride not for easily scared guests or younger children, the experience will feature appearances by The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, the Brides of Dracula and others.

For those who like their roller coasters, Curse of the Werewolf is a brand-new spinning family coaster that's themed around riders boarding a wagon and venturing into the forest as they racing to escape the werewolves before they become one themselves.

Is Dark Universe Good for families?

Dark Universe at Universal Orlando. Photo: Universal Parks

If thrill rides are not your thing, Dark Universe has plenty of alternate options. First off, just walking the themed area will give you plenty to see and experience as the production design is inspiration by the sets, landscape and environments introduced in Universal's Monster films. Like The Burning Blade Tavern is plucked right from Frankenstein. Inside is a dine-in tavern that is favored by Darkmoor’s monster hunters. Other food options include the vampire-themed Das Stakehaus and De Lacey’s Cottage food stand.

If you want to walk around Darkmoor blending in as a creature of the night, visit the Darkmoor Monster Makeup Experience where artisans can transform guests with face paint and temporary tattoos to reflect their fandom for the Universal Monsters.

And for those who want proof they were amongst the monsters, there is a Meet the Monsters photo area where various monsters will roam throughout the days, stopping to say cheese with their visitors.

For more information about tickets and booking for your future trip to Universal Epic Universe, check out Universal Orlando Resorts.