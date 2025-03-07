Jaws Turns 50: Look Sharp as a Shark Tooth with This Universal Parks Merch

Get a look at the exclusive Jaws celebrations in Florida and Hollywood!

June 20, 1975 is a day that lives in aquatic and cinematic infamy as it marks the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws in theaters. It forever changed how people perceived the ocean and sharks, and was so successful at the box office that created the concept of a "summer blockbuster" film.

Turning 50-years old this June, Universal Pictures is launching a year-long celebration of Jaws including honoring the film with special merchandise and food at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Orlando.

RELATED: How to Get Tickets and Visit Universal's Epic Universe Theme Park

Beginning in May at both theme parks, an all-new collection of merchandise and collectibles themed to the anniversary will roll out. In Orlando, visitors can head to Chez Alcatraz to order some specialty Jaws-inspired food and beverages to mark the moment. And if you're in Los Angeles this Fall, on September 14 the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will debut Jaws: The Exhibition.

Below is a first look at some of the exclusive merchandise that will be available in the theme parks, and more information on how to get tickets for Jaws: The Exhibition.

Jaws the 50th anniversary exclusive theme park merchandise

Assorted exclusive merchandise for Universal Studios Jaws 50th Anniversary. Photo: Universal Studios

Starting this May at both parks, guests will find in the official Universal stores an all-new collection of merchandise themed to the anniversary including a new Jaws themed sipper, a bucket hat, a Jaws branded baseball cap, crossbody bag, an insulated cooler bag, a shark plush and more.

A Koozie for Universal Studios Jaws 50th Anniversary merchandise. Photo: Universal Studios

At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can still experience Jaws in the theme park when they come face-to-face with the menacing great white shark during their visit to Amity Island on the world-famous Studio Tour. Visitors will continue to get their "Bruce the shark" attack moment every day, and other events will be announced closer to the summer.

A Jaws baseball cap for Universal Studios Jaws 50th Anniversary merchandise. Photo: Universal Studios

Returning to Universal Studios Orlando this summer is the Mega Movie Parade which is a celebration of iconic characters and set pieces from classic Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation films, past and present.

Jaws will have a float and the Mayor of Amity, the fictional town where the film takes place, wanders amongst the crowd assuring parade-goers he hasn’t spotted any sharks in the water. The Jaws portion of the parade also features a shark right on the float attacking the Orca.

Guests can also indulge in specialty food and beverage at the theme park restaurant Chez Alcatraz, and after snap a picture with the hanging great white shark in a photo setup reminiscent of the film.

A Jaws bucket hat and t-shirt for Universal Studios Jaws 50th Anniversary merchandise. Photo: Universal Studios

Jaws: The Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Just 10 miles away from Universal Studios Hollywood, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at LACMA West opens Jaws: The Exhibition on September 14, 2025. Included with the price of admission to the museum, the exhibit will run through July 26, 2026 and ticket are available now.

Jaws: The Exhibition is the first-ever exhibition of this scale at the Academy Museum, focused exclusively on a single film, and the largest mounted exhibition ever for Jaws, the Oscar®-winning film from Universal Pictures. It celebrates the film’s 50th anniversary and revisits Jaws scene by scene, through original objects, behind-the-scenes revelations, and interactive moments. Curated with direct access to the collections from Steven Spielberg and The Amblin Hearth Archive, NBCUniversal Archives & Collections, and more, the exhibition dives deep into the film’s production history and explores its enduring impact.” Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Click the location for more information about ticket options this summer: Universal Studios Hollywood and/or Universal Studios Orlando Resort.