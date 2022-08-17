'Vampire Academy' official trailer spells bloody trouble for privileged vampire hierarchy

It's time to sink your fangs into the sexy — and, of course, bloody — official trailer for Peacock's Vampire Academy television series. Arriving on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform next month with its first four episodes, the show adapts the best-selling YA fantasy novels written by author Richelle Mead.

Set against the backdrop of a glamorous and privileged society of undead bloodsuckers, the narrative follows Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), a pure-blooded a royal vampire, and Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer), the half-blooded vampire Guardian tasked with protecting her from the savage "Strigoi" that threaten to overwhelm all of vampire-kind. Kieron Moore, André Dae Kim, J. August Richards, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell, Jonetta Kaiser, and Andrew Liner co-star.

"Though we have loved Richelle Mead’s wholly original book series since it came out 15 years ago, it has never been more timely," co-showrunners and executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre (both of whom are alums of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals at The CW) said in a joint statement Wednesday. "A brilliant exploration of an inherently unbalanced class-based society, with pampered Royals on one end, and a Guardian class whose sole purpose is to protect them on the other, as well as an ugly dynastic change on the horizon, it’s a world teetering on the edge. And though set in an enclave (most) Humans are unaware of, it’s a world that’s all too recognizable."

"Shot in a castle in Spain, filled with grandeur, palace intrigue, exciting fight sequences, and romance, at its heart Vampire Academy is a story about the revolutionary power of friendship, particularly female friendship as we follow the extraordinary Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir, two young women on the brink of inheriting a world order they never questioned until now," Plec and MacIntyre continued. "And as they begin to see their world for what it is, not only do idols fall, but they realize even their own friendship isn’t immune to the cruelties of the system they were born into. A hard truth with the power to tear them apart, or spark a revolution. As friends ourselves for almost two decades, we recognize the inimitable power of female friendship not only through life, love, and loss, but as a spur to urge each other to do better. Rose and Lissa believe they can make the world they want to see. We can’t think of a better message to send out into the world."

Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn also serve as executive producers. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is a co-producer. Plec shares directing duties with Bille Woodruff (first episode), Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, and Geoff Shotz.

Vampire Diaries swoops onto Peacock with its first four episodes Thursday, Sep. 15. Subsequent installments will drop on a weekly basis after that.