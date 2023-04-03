Merlin's beard! Warner Bros. reportedly close to re-adapting 'Harry Potter' saga as TV series

Mischief Managed! Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly looking to wipe the Harry Potter slate clean (sort of) with an HBO Max television series that will re-adapt J.K. Rowling's seven bestselling novels about the famous boy wizard. Per Bloomberg — which was first to break the story — the show would span a total of seven seasons, each one based upon a different entry in the fantasy series.

The books were, of course, already translated into eight blockbuster films (now streaming on Peacock) that conjured up more than $9 billion at the worldwide box office and kicked off a Hollywood scramble to find the next great YA film franchise.

Daniel Radcliffe starred in all eight adaptations, portraying the Boy Who Lived alongside an embarrassment of British acting talent: Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Alan Rickman, Gary Oldman, Kenneth Branagh, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Timothy Spall, Emma Thompson, Robbie Coltrane, David Thewlis, Michael Gambon, Fiona Shaw, Richard Griffiths and more.

Could a TV show come close to matching (or perhaps even surpassing) such a powerhouse ensemble? Therein lies the slightly contentious issue of remaking an iconic property known by millions of people the world over. It's almost like rebooting the Star Wars and Back to the Future trilogies. These blockbusters are so ingrained into our cultural fabric, reinforced by regular marathons aired on SYFY and Freeform, that some might consider it quite risky to revisit them with new talent.

With that said, there is a rather large of contingent of die-hard Potter fans who have clamored for a small screen take on the Wizarding World, given how the movies were forced to condense and/or cut large portions of the overarching narrative to fit within the confines of a limited feature-length runtime. The prospect of seeing every tiny detail pulled from the source material — from the complete Marauders backstory, to S.P.E.W., to Hepzibah Smith — could be enough to fill any longtime Potterhead with a great deal of excitement.

Following the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 over 10 years ago, Rowling and Warner Bros. kept the magic alive via the popular Wizarding World theme parks at Universal Studios, the innovative Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage production, a trio of Fantastic Beasts movies set several decades before the Potter timeline, and the Hogwarts Legacy video game.

