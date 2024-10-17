Julie Bowen Questions Her Sanity in Exclusive Clip from Satanic Panic Series Hysteria! (WATCH)

"[Linda] is a woman whose sanity is on the line," Bowen said. "That wasn’t something I’d done before."

Admitting to yourself that you might be losing your mind is hard. Admitting it to another person is nigh impossible. What if they don't believe you and compound that growing sense of isolation and disassociation from reality? That's exactly how Linda Campbell (Julie Bowen) is feeling in an exclusive clip from Peacock's new Satanic Panic series, Hysteria! (all eight episodes drop tomorrow).

Once a carefree suburban mom and hairdresser, Linda is now grappling with the possibility that something evil is lurking inside the house, à la Poltergeist's Diane Freeling. Unfortunately, her concerned husband, Gene (played by Nathan Drake himself, Nolan North), isn't buying into her growing fear of a malevolent supernatural presence. And who could blame him?

"I obviously played a mom for awhile [on Modern Family] — and I never want to escape Claire Dunphy — but I also wanted to try to do something different. And boy, is this different," Bowen tells us over Zoom. "[Linda] is a woman whose sanity is on the line. That wasn’t something I’d done before."

Check out an exclusive clip of Julie Bowen in Peacock's Hysteria!

What is Hysteria! about? Set against the backdrop of the late 1980s, the story of Hysteria! unfolds in the fictional Michigan hamlet of Happy Hollow. When the star high school quarterback goes missing in what appears to be the work of a Satanic cult, all hell breaks loose. (Pun very much intended!) As townsfolk begin to see the work of demons around every corner, a local heavy metal band — comprised of teenage outcasts Dylan Campbell, Jordy, and Spud — decide to use the rising mania to their advantage, pretending to be Satan worshippers in the hopes of getting more people to listen to their music. Not the best idea, as religious fundamentalist Tracy Whitehead is slowly whipping the denizens of Happy Hollow into an angry mob.

Who stars in Hysteria?

Gene (Nolan North), Linda (Julie Bowen), and Chief Dandridge (Bruce Campbell) appear on Hysteria! Season 1 Episode 5 "Speaking in Tongues". Photo: Mark Hill/Peacock

The show's roster of talent includes Bowen as Linda Campbell; Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) as Tracy Whitehead; Emjay Anthony (Chef) as Dylan Campbell; Chiara Aurelia (Fear Street: Part Two) as Jordy; Kezii Curtis (Secret Headquarters) as Spud; Nikki Hahn (American Housewife) as Faith; Garret Dillahunt (Burn Notice) as The Reverend; Nolan North (Uncharted) as Gene Campbell; Elijah Richardson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Cliff; Milly Shapiro (Hereditary) as Ingrid; Allison Scagliotti (Warehouse 13) as Officer Olsen; Jessica Treska (Sharp Objects) as Judith; and the great Bruce Campbell (Ash vs Evil Dead) as Chief Dandridge.

How to watch Hysteria!

All eight episodes of Hysteria! will debut exclusively on Peacock tomorrow, Friday, October 18. Episodes will also air weekly, every Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer, Kong: Skull Island) directed Episodes 1 and 8. He also serves as an executive producer alongside co-creators Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman; Chris Bender (The Last Voyage of The Demeter); Jake Weiner (Mulan); and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves co-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

How to subscribe to Peacock

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!