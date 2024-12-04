Scare Tactics went high up in the atmosphere — or should we say atmosfear?

No One Can Hear You Scream on Scare Tactics in Space – Or Can They? (WATCH)

USA Network's Scare Tactics is all about the screams. But what if you were in a place where no one could hear you ...? That's what the Scare Tactics team set out to test when they launched a TV playing an episode of the rebooted horror prank series into space.

RELATED: This Scare Tactics Prankster Accidentally Unlocked Her Own Phobia with Epic Cat Prank

Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 film Alien is one of the greatest horror movies ever made, but it also boasts one of the best taglines of all time: “In space, no one can hear you scream.” It’s a killer line, one that immediately conveys the horror and isolation that Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley and the rest of the crew of the Nostromo felt when they were preyed on by a terrifying Xenomorph.

But, if it’s really true that no one can hear you scream in space, that’s kind of limiting for USA Network’s Scare Tactics series, since it’s all about getting the victims of the spooky pranks to scream. If you can’t hear them in space, that means Scare Tactics will never terrorize the solar system and beyond.

So, naturally, USA decided to test that theory by sending a TV playing Scare Tactics up into space and seeing what happened.

RELATED: Scare Tactics' Vampire Prankster Could Hear Her Friend's Screams "From 3 States Away"

As you can see in the video below, a TV playing parts of the Jordan Peele-produced reboot of the show, which originally ran for a decade in the ‘00s, was attached to a balloon that sent it soaring into the stratosphere.

Now, technically high-altitude balloons like this don’t actually go into outer space, instead reaching the upper layers of the atmosphere in a region sometimes called “near space.” But, even so, from that high up you can see the curvature of the Earth behind the Scare Tactics TV, and it certainly feels like outer space.

And, yes, you can hear the screams of the victims of the various pranks seen in the Scare Tactics clips — at least until the balloon pops and the whole TV comes careening back down to earth.

If you want to watch Scare Tactics, you don’t need to go thousands and thousands of feet up into the air. You can watch new episodes of Scare Tactics on Fridays at 10/9c on USA Network from the comfort of your own terrestrial TV.