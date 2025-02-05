Black Widow vs. Dinosaurs? Sign us up!

Scarlett Johansson vs. Dinosaurs in First Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer: "Survival is a Long Shot..."

The all-out dinosaur action is back and better than ever in the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh film entry in the prehistoric franchise director Steven Spielberg kicked off more than 30 years ago.

Set five years after the events of Dominion, Rebirth tells a completely new story with brand-new characters — courtesy of OG Jurassic Park screenwriter, David Koepp. Gareth Edwards, known for Monsters and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, helmed the blockbuster title, which is set to take a bite out of the big screen this July.

Watch the first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth

The MCU's erstwhile Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, headlines the adventure as Zora Bennett, a hardened covert operations expert leading an expedition to collect priceless dino-DNA from the largest creatures across land, sea, and air on behalf of a that may or may not help humanity in some way (a major pharmaceutical company is funding the expedition, so you do the math). "Jurassic Park happening early in my career was really a tutorial in telling a science-based story," Koepp told SYFY WIRE in 2020. "And obviously, I had Michael Crichton’s genius book to work from."

He had Crichton's book on hand once again for this project, recently teasing that he was able to adapt a scene from the novel that he wasn't able to get onscreen for Jurassic Park or The Lost World. In true Jurassic fashion, this new installment takes place on a remote tropical island (per Vanity Fair, it's the site of InGen's original research lab); a place where the last-remaining dinosaurs exist once the rest began to die off from their inability to adapt to the planet's modern-day climate.

“These are the dinosaurs that didn’t work," producer Frank Marshall told VF. "There’s some mutations in there. “They’re all based on real dinosaur research, but they look a little different.”

Based on the trailer, Rebirth brings out a number of the old favorites — T. rex, Velociraptor, Dilophosaurus, and Spinosaurus — as well as a few new ones, including a mysterious hulking behemoth that appears twice in the footage.

Who stars in Jurassic World Rebirth?

In addition to Johansson, Jurassic World Rebirth features the talents of Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book) as Zora's trusted team leader, Duncan Kincaid; Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy Award nominee Rupert Friend (Companion) as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs; Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reuben Delgado, patriarch of a shipwrecked family that intersects with Zora and her crew; Luna Blaise (Manifest) David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as the members of Reuben’s family; and Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) as members of Zora and Krebs' crew.

Check out the first-look production stills from Jurassic World Rebirth

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) appears inJurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Leclerc (Bechir Sylvain), Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

L to R: as Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and Leclerc (Bechir Sylvain) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) appear on Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

A dinosaur skeleton is on display in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Luna Blaise and a T-Rex appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

The Mosasaurus and Spinosauruses appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Philippine Velge and the Spinosaurus appear in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

When does the new Jurassic World movie come out?

Jurassic World Rebirth stomps into theaters Wednesday, July 2 — just in time for the long Independence Day weekend.

Steven Spielberg serves as an executive producer on the movie with Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers.